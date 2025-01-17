INVESTIGATION ALERT (NASDAQ: FTAI): DiCello Levitt LLP Is Investigating Investor Claims Against FTAI Aviation Ltd. and Encourages FTAI Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiCello Levitt LLP announces that it is investigating whether FTAI Aviation Ltd. (“FTAI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTAI) violated the federal securities laws, issued false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose information required to be disclosed to investors.

Investigation Details:

FTAI is a provider of aftermarket power and maintenance for commercial jet engines that also leases jet engines and aerospace products. DiCello Levitt is investigating whether FTAI misrepresented and/or failed to disclose material information to inflate the revenue margins of its Aerospace Products segment through accounting manipulation practices.

On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research published a critical research report titled “FTAI Aviation: Financial Engineering and Accounting Manipulation in the MRO Business,” alleging, among other things, that “FTAI is exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business” by “[i]nflating Aerospace Products’ EBITDA margins by means of over-depreciation in the leasing segment.” According to the report, Muddy Waters Research claims that FTAI “is misleading investors by reporting one-time engine sales as Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) revenue in its Aerospace Products (AP) segment” to “generate a valuation materially greater than that of a leasing business.” Muddy Waters Research also claims “the goal of these misrepresentations” was to enable Fortress to sell “significant stock in a May 2024 secondary offering on the back of FTAI’s misleading narrative.”

On this news, the price of FTAI common stock fell $37.21 per share, from a closing price of $153.29 per share on January 14, 2025, to a closing price of $116.08 per share on January 15, 2025, a decline of 24.27% on heavy volume.

