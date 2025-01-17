North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,267,720 or $0.49 per share, and net earnings for twelve months of $3,454,675 or $1.34 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

 
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31 December 31
Income Statement2024 2023 2024 2023
        
Interest Income20,704,579  17,379,498  78,513,985  62,794,529 
Interest Expense11,295,939  9,488,902  44,055,113  29,042,148 
Net Interest Income9,408,640  7,890,596  34,458,872  33,752,381 
        
Provision for Loan Losses0  0  (440,000) (450,000)
Noninterest Income1,547,692  1,315,404  5,931,907  5,974,664 
Noninterest Expenses(9,482,520) (8,833,769) (36,006,598) (34,823,274)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary1,473,812  372,231  3,944,181  4,453,771 
        
Income Tax(206,092) 2,926  (464,506) (676,429)
Income Tax Prior Period0  0  (25,000) 0 
Net Income1,267,720  375,157  3,454,675  3,777,342 
        
Earnings per Share0.49  0.15  1.34  1.47 
        
     Twelve Month Average
 As of December 31 Ended December 31
        
Balance Sheet2024 2023 2024 2023
        
Total Assets1,909,713,245  1,771,144,330  1,838,701,293  1,710,498,702 
Total Loans1,257,077,790  1,190,277,991  1,215,248,095  1,081,065,097 
Deposits1,631,526,035  1,480,179,142  1,526,545,610  1,475,393,497 
Stockholders' Equity171,158,049  163,995,395  167,445,594  160,824,549 
        
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
        

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


