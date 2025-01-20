Unifiedpost Group Full Year 2024 Financial Results Webcast Invitation

La Hulpe, Belgium—January 20, 2025, 7:00 am. CET—Unifiedpost Group SA (Euronext Brussels: UPG) (“Unifiedpost, Group”), a leading provider of integrated business communications, will publish its FY 2024 financial results at 7:00 a.m. CET on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Following the release, Nicolas de Beco (CEO) and Koen De Brabander (CFO) will host a webcast call to present Unifiedpost’s financial and operational performance for FY 2024. This will include a Q&A session for investors and analysts.

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM CET

Duration: 60 minutes

To participate, please register using the following link.

A registration confirmation email containing a link to access the webcast will be sent to participants upon successful registration.

Contact:

Alex Nicoll

Investor Relations

Unifiedpost Group

alex.nicoll@unifiedpost.com

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on “Documents”, “Identity” and “Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost’s mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. For more information about Unifiedpost Group and its offerings, please visit our website: Unifiedpost Group | Global leaders in digital solutions

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Unifiedpost Group and the markets in which it is active.

