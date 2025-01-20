Bitget Lists GAME by Virtuals (GAME) in the Innovation and AI Zone

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has listed GAME by Virtuals（GAME, a modular and plug-and-play agentic framework. Trading for GAME/USDT has started, with deposits and withdrawals available.

GAME by Virtuals is AI agent development framework powered by the Virtuals Protocol that allows developers to easily create autonomous agents and facilitates the agentic economy. By using GAME, developers can quickly build modular, autonomous AI agents, and get access to the infrastructure that enables their agents to make decisions and act autonomously across various environments, such as gaming, entertainment, and social media platforms. Additionally, GAME enables agents to refine their knowledge and improve their planning and performance over time by continuously evaluating the outcomes of actions and conversations.

Bitget has launched an exclusive campaign called CandyBomb, offering users a chance to receive a share of 424,000 GAME tokens. The promotional event, running from 20 January 2025, 11:00 (UTC) to 27 January 2025, 11:00 (UTC), invites participants to join through the CandyBomb page and accrue tokens based on GAME net deposits, spot trading volumes and futures trading volumes.

This initiative highlights Bitget's efforts to engage its user base through interactive promotions and reward mechanisms, enhancing the trading experience for its community. The GAME listing further enriches the portfolio of assets available in the Innovation and AI Zone, aligning with the growing demand for advanced AI agents.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON.

