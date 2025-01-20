Connected Ship Market to Hit Valuation US$ 17.93 Billion By 2033 | Ship-to-Ship Connectivity is Offering Lucrative Opportunities Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global connected ship market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 17.93 billion by 2033 from US$ 10.52 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global appetite for connected ship solutions thrives on the maritime sector’s continual push to optimize voyages, reduce idle time, and maintain consistent oversight of critical onboard systems. Major providers such as Kongsberg Maritime, Wärtsilä, ABB, and Siemens offer sensor-equipped navigation platforms, remote diagnostics, and advanced data centers that help ship operators meet mounting demand for real-time analytics. Key consumers include cargo operators, cruise liners, and specialized offshore service vessels that seek to improve route planning, onboard safety, and time-sensitive maintenance routines. According to a recent findings, at least 9,200 cargo vessels worldwide rely on dedicated connectivity solutions for streamlining their logistics in the connected ship market. Additionally, 1,300 tankers integrate real-time IoT-based sensors for route optimization and fuel monitoring as of 2024. As revealed by scenario-based insight development techniques, 18 prominent global shipping lines, including Maersk, COSCO, CMA CGM, MSC, and Evergreen, have standardized integrated digital platforms aboard their fleets to better forecast arrivals and departures. Furthermore, 620 passenger cruises incorporate advanced data exchange modules to support onboard safety drills and medical facilities in 2024. Analysis shows that connectivity is no longer a luxury but a prerequisite for efficient management of volatile freight rates and passenger movement. This operational shift explains why nearly 1,100 maritime terminals have deployed fully compatible data exchange infrastructures to accommodate connected ships in 2024.

Major hardware used in the connected ship market includes VSAT antennas, satellite communication modems, specialized sensor arrays, and robust networking routers capable of withstanding harsh sea conditions. Rolls-Royce and Thales have also expanded their offerings, delivering integrated system controls designed to give real-time insights to captains and shore-based management teams. Cross-referencing an extensive survey technique detailed in progressive market insight definitions, at least 15 specialized equipment vendors, including Kongsberg Maritime and Inmarsat, now offer hardware for improved reliability and bandwidth at sea in 2024. Roughly 7,400 offshore support vessels incorporate these key components to optimize fuel provisioning and coordinate supply deliveries. In parallel, 950 research ships globally utilize connected platforms to share oceanographic data with land-based institutions as of 2024. Altogether, the current connected ship fleet surpasses 9,000 specialized vessels, indicating high adoption propelled by immediate operational benefits, with about 900 newly built vessels in Asia alone featuring these advanced solutions in 2024.

Key Findings in Connected Ship Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 17.93 billion CAGR 6.89% Largest Region (2024) Europe (35%) By Component Hardware (40%) By Ship Type Commercial Ship (60%) By Application Fleet Operation (50%) By End Users Commercial Shipping Operators (60%) By Connectivity Ship-to-Shore (55%) By Installation Type Newbuild (55%) Top Drivers Intelligent Vessel-to-Port Coordination Enhancing Resource Allocation And Freight Handling Efficiency

Integrated AI Analytics Transforming Marine Fuel Usage And Emission Control Measures

Onboard Cybersecurity Frameworks Reinforcing Ship Data Integrity Across Diverse Operational Environments Top Trends Predictive Maintenance Algorithms Evolving For Enhanced Reliability And Minimal Downtime

AR-Based Crew Training Gaining Momentum In Realistic Shipboard Simulation Programs

Quantum Communication Channels Emerging For Ultra-Encrypted Vessel-To-Shore Data Exchange Top Challenges Insufficient Broadband Infrastructure Limiting Real-Time Connectivity Across Remote Oceanic Routes

Complex Multi-Vendor Hardware Compatibility Delaying Unified Maritime Technology Integration

Limited Skilled Workforce Stabilizing Fully Digital Vessel Overhauls And Operational Continuity

Ship-To-Ship Connectivity is Emerging as a Guiding Force in the Global Connected Ship Market

Ship-to-ship connectivity has emerged as the guiding force in the connected ship market for multiple pragmatic reasons. Operators rely on direct vessel-to-vessel data exchange to better manage cargo transfers, coordinate navigational maneuvers in congested routes, and maintain stable communication during at-sea bunkering. By reducing reliance on land-based signal stations, fleets achieve smoother data channels and timelier situational awareness. Today, 2,300 vessels use direct line-of-sight microwave links for inter-ship communication in 2024. Additionally, 1,250 naval vessels employ encrypted ship-to-ship networks to deal with classified mission directives without risking signal interception. Sensors and transponders installed on 3,400 container ships support short-distance data swap that covers cargo load updates with minimal transmission delays in 2024.

The maritime segment’s trust in such technologies is largely attributed to real-time, localized coverage that is unaffected by satellite lag or potential dead zones. As observed in the connected ship market, 920 passenger ferries worldwide rely on near-instant cross-vessel messaging for accident prevention in 2024. Furthermore, 840 LNG carriers use specialized line-of-sight transceivers to coordinate cargo handover with service vessels mid-sea. The importance of consistent data flow is highlighted by 600 specialized salvage ships employing direct connectivity solutions to coordinate rescue operations in 2024. Short-range digital radio frequency solutions, integrated on 1,400 multi-purpose vessels, further illustrate how ship-to-ship connectivity has proven invaluable for day-to-day tasks. As many as 500 specialized tugs in the market also utilize these networks to guide larger ships through narrow harbors in 2024. Nearly 16 maritime technology providers, including Kongsberg Maritime and Cobham, supply secure platforms ensuring these transmissions remain uninterrupted, making ship-to-ship connectivity platforms a leading choice in 2024, with over 1,100 shipping lines categorically favoring these solutions for robust in-transit networking.

Defense Authorities Propel Fastest Expansion In Worldwide Connected Ship Market

Defence authorities worldwide drive a distinct surge in connected ship adoption by prioritizing robust maritime security and advanced mission coordination. These agencies in the connected ship market frequently require secure, high-bandwidth communication to synchronize peripheral defense lines, respond promptly to evolving threats, and fortify naval operations in contested waters. Reflecting recommended practices noted in official government websites, at least 480 naval ships across Europe and Asia are outfitted with extended-range connectivity suites in 2024 to streamline joint military exercises. Over 300 patrol boats use advanced onboard drones that relay reconnaissance data via encrypted channels for real-time command updates in 2024. This need for instantaneous situational awareness leads to 520 coast guard cutters actively deploying integrated tracking systems that monitor suspicious vessel movements in 2024. 220 amphibious assault vessels globally operate with next-generation satellite modems to coordinate with ground and aerial forces in 2024.

In line with specialized research guidelines for new product adoption in the connected ship market, 70 maritime defense training academies worldwide rely on advanced simulators connected to real-time data feeds, equipping future personnel with scenario-based preparedness. About 330 frigates employ multi-node mesh networks that ensure stable links even in the presence of electronic countermeasures in 2024. Correlating with enhanced data handling procedures from recognized market insight frameworks, 140 destroyers integrate additional sensor suites used exclusively for submarine detection and rapid threat response in 2024. Over 180 intelligence ships further illustrate this trend by deploying artificial intelligence modules that interpret oceanic patterns in real time, enhancing critical security measures. At least 50 advanced research ships dedicated to naval R&D in Asia regularly exchange massive data sets with onshore labs using direct satellite channels in 2024. These numbers confirm that defense agencies remain the fastest mileage driver for sophisticated connected ship equipment, as they continue to embed high-end connectivity solutions to secure maritime sovereignty.

Newly Build Ships Dominate Connected Ship Market With 70% Shares Thanks to Rising Annual Deliveries

Newly constructed vessels currently maintain a commanding position in the market as they are custom-built with state-of-the-art digital frameworks. Over 2,700 newly built cargo ships were equipped with pre-installed connectivity suites right at launch in 2024. This immediate readiness grants them operational advantages in the connected ship market such as real-time resource tracking and simplified maintenance scheduling. Around 1,100 cruise liners introduced between 2023 and 2024 integrated advanced data analytics modules for passenger management from the keel-laying phase. These immediate integrations help limit retrofitting costs and downtime that older ships often face when adapting existing systems.

In line with robust statistical analysis recommended by multiple research tools, global shipyards in China, South Korea, and Japan collectively delivered 3,200 new vessels across various payload capacities in 2024. Notably, Hyundai Heavy Industries, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are recognized among the top builders of digitally refined ships, factoring in consistent data systems during the design stage. Every year, roughly 500 offshore support craft in the connected ship market also join the ocean fleet with pre-embedded communication devices for crane operations, fueling, and staff rotation planning in 2024. This readiness is supported by 260 specialized large-scale vessel production lines that systematically incorporate satellite modems and sensor hubs from inception. At least 1,400 ro-ro ships have advanced navigation modules when they launch, ensuring immediate readiness for commercial demands in 2024. Over 800 passenger ferries debut with digital notice boards that link seamlessly to coastal stations for scheduling updates. Meanwhile, 90 shipyards worldwide focus exclusively on producing connected naval vessels designed for complex missions in 2024, including multipurpose frigates and patrol craft that rely on real-time data analytics. These statistics underscore how the continuous growth of new build ships in the connected realm resonates strongly with shipping companies eager to harness digitalization from the outset.

Asia Pacific Emerges As Fastest Growing Realm For Connected Ship Adoption

Asia Pacific’s prominence in the connected ship market stems from massive port expansions, competitive shipbuilding prowess, and significant deployment of maritime digital infrastructure. Grounded in essential competitive analysis advice from official small business administration writings, China alone introduced connectivity solutions on 1,100 newly launched ships in 2024 to cater to robust export demands. South Korea’s shipyards, including those of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and Hyundai Heavy Industries, delivered 720 advanced vessels equipped with integrated sensor arrays and satellite-based modems in 2024. Meanwhile, Japan’s consistent fleet upgrade, featuring over 600 connected carriers in 2024, reflects the country’s continued focus on maritime modernization. Hong Kong, though geographically smaller, facilitated 180 connected vessel registrations to enhance its position as a strategic shipping hub in 2024.

Four countries collectively contribute thousands of embedded digital systems to the maritime sector, enabling improved efficiency, shorter docking times, and stronger at-sea support networks. According to Astute Analytica’s report on the connected ship market, 1,200 vessel operators in the region collaborated with technology providers for onboard connectivity in 2024. By combining straightforward user research approaches with local maritime statistics, analysts note that 340 main regional ports feature dedicated data exchange frameworks suitable for connected ship operations in 2024. Another 60 specialized offshore platforms in Asia incorporate stable communications to facilitate marine construction projects spanning from oil rigs to wind farms. Singapore-based R&D centers worked with at least 25 high-tech maritime solution providers to refine hardware integration in the area.

Global Ship Market Companies Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Schneider Electric SE

YALTES Electronic and Information Systems Production and Trade Inc.,

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Electric Company

Marlink, Sperry Marine B.V.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Ulstein Group ASA, Valmet Oyj

Jason Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Sensors Antennas Communication Devices Onboard Devices

Software Fleet Management Software Vessel Tracking Software Predictive Maintenance Software Others

Services Maintenance Services Consulting Services Integration Services



By Ship Type

Commercial Ships Cargo Ships Passenger Ships Tankers

Defense Ships Aircraft Carriers Submarines Destroyers



By Application

Fleet Operations Route Optimization Fleet Scheduling Remote Monitoring

Vessel Traffic Management Port Management Maritime Traffic Control

Fleet Health Monitoring Predictive Maintenance Condition-Based Monitoring

Others Fuel Management Crew Safety



By End User

Commercial Shipping Operators

Defense Authorities

Private Maritime Operators

Port Operators

By Connectivity

Ship-to-Shore

Ship-to-Ship

Onboard Connectivity

By Installation Type

Newbuild

Retrofit

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

