Decarbonizing Opportunities in Downstream Oil and Gas: Focus on Process Efficiency, Low-Carbon Hydrogen, Electrification, Carbon Capture, and Alternative Feedstocks.

This report identifies the requirements for meeting emissions targets and introduces the energy transition interventions most suited to decarbonizing the downstream oil and gas industry. The measures discussed include process efficiency, low-carbon hydrogen, electrification, carbon capture, and alternative feedstocks.



Scope

Identifies the decarbonization opportunities in the downstream oil and gas sector.

Discusses long-term benefits of decarbonization avenues such as low-carbon hydrogen, electrification, carbon capture, and alternative feedstocks.

Discusses challenges to the decarbonization efforts being taken by oil and gas companies in the downstream sector.

Discusses case studies of oil and gas companies in decarbonizing downstream sector.

Evaluates competitive position of oil and gas companies in their decarbonization efforts.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluates decarbonization opportunities for oil and gas companies in the downstream oil and gas sector.

Presents oil and gas case studies for downstream decarbonization.

Benchmarks select oil and gas companies on the basis of their decarbonization efforts.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Downstream Carbon Emissions

Scope of emissions

Refining outlook

Petrochemical outlook

With NZE scenario, downstream emissions can fall significantly by 2030

Company emission reduction targets

Introduction to Decarbonization Technologies

Five key decarbonisation technologies for the downstream sector

Assessing decarbonization technologies

Macroeconomic challenges that will pose a barrier to decarbonization

Optimizing Downstream Processes

Downstream oil and gas segments

Process optimization

Electrification in the Downstream Sector

Electrification opportunities

Low-Carbon Hydrogen

Hydrogen growth outlook

Hydrogen case studies

CCS in the Downstream Sector

CCS capacity in downstream oil and gas

Major upcoming CCS projects in downstream oil and gas

Using captured CO2 as feedstock

Alternative Feedstock

Biomass to biofuels

Companies

Key Takeaways

