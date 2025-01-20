Ray Parlour Renews as NetBet UK Brand Ambassador

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet UK, a leading online gaming operator, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its partnership with Arsenal legend Ray Parlour as its UK brand ambassador for 2025. Following a successful first season together, Parlour’s dynamic presence and love of sport will continue to represent the NetBet brand throughout another action-packed year.

Since joining NetBet in early 2024, Ray Parlour has become synonymous with the brand’s fun, interactive, and responsible approach to sports betting and online gaming. His extensive fanbase and unparalleled expertise in football, horse racing, and poker have proven invaluable during a landmark year for the brand. Ray’s involvement in the NetBet Poker Tour further strengthened his connection with fans, as he brought his competitive edge and engaging personality to the table, making the events even more memorable.

Parlour, also known as the ‘Romford Pele,’ boasts an illustrious footballing career, including over 400 appearances for Arsenal and a pivotal role in their iconic 2003/04 Premier League-winning Invincibles squad. With three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and European triumphs to his name, Ray remains one of the most respected figures in English football.

As part of the renewed agreement, Ray Parlour will continue to feature in NetBet UK’s marketing campaigns for both their sports and casino products. From engaging social content to exclusive expert analysis, Parlour will connect with fans throughout the year.

Reflecting on the renewed partnership, Ray Parlour said: "I’ve had a fantastic year with NetBet, and I’m delighted to continue as their brand ambassador in 2025. With so many huge sporting moments ahead, I can’t wait to be part of the action and share it with NetBet’s passionate players.”

NetBet CEO Marcel Prioteasa commented: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Ray, whose passion and achievements align perfectly with our brand values. We look forward to another great year of collaboration, delivering exclusive insights and unique experiences that further connect our brand with sports fans and strengthen our identity in the market.”

This announcement follows NetBet’s continuous innovation in enhancing the player experience. With a revamped sports betting app and casino lobby launched last year, offering daily promotions, free-to-play games, and thousands of betting markets, NetBet remains committed to delivering a top-tier gaming platform for UK players.

For more information contact pr@netbet.com