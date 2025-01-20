WTA and ATP Finals 2024 Post Event Analysis: Key Sponsors, Broadcast Stats and Winners' Earnings

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis: WTA/ATP Finals 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent WTA & ATP Finals 2024, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters and prize money.



A significant number of broadcast deals were struck for media rights to show both the 2024 WTA and ATP Finals across the world. Sky Sports had the rights to air the 2024 ATP Finals in Italy. Italians flocked to television screens to support their home player Jannik Sinner. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports had the rights to showcase both the WTA and ATP Finals. The ATP Finals achieved very positive viewership figures that were record-breaking.

Both Finals were able to construct substantial sponsorship portfolios.

Combining both sponsorship portfolios, the most annually lucrative agreement was Hologi's three-year $20 million a year partnership with the WTA Finals. The ATP had the larger portfolio having attracted 15 more brands to their sponsorship portfolio. The Saudi Arabian-based Public Investment Fund (PIF) had sponsorship agreements in place with both Finals. The more lucrative is the five-year deal the sovereign wealth fund firm has in place with the ATP Tour worth $ 5 million annually.

The total prize pools on offer for the WTA & ATP Finals were substantial.

Italian Jannik Sinner took home roughly $4.8 million for being crowned the ATP Finals champion. American Coco Gauff earned roughly $4.8 million for winning the WTA Finals. A fan favourite Carlos Alcaraz performed poorly in the ATP Finals He was rewarded $727,500 for winning only one of his group-stage matches.



