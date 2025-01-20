Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size to Hit USD 15.50 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 9.22% CAGR - SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Disposable Medical Gloves Market size was USD 7.02 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.50 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The global disposable medical gloves market size has been experiencing impressive growth since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic raised awareness about hygiene practices among the global population. The potential for this increase is attributed to factors such as the growing focus on infection control, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the development of non-latex alternatives to overcome allergy concerns.

The aging global population is expected to further boost demand for disposable medical gloves. According to data from the World Health Organization, by 2030 one in six people globally will be over the age of 60. Now, however, it is expected that this demographic macro situation will lead to heightened demand for healthcare services and protective equipment. In the United States, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to grow from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, representing a 40% increase. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases also boosts the need for medical care and protective equipment. According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases account for 71% of all deaths worldwide. Approximately 71% of older adults in the U.S. have one or more chronic conditions.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.02 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 15.50 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.22% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Heightened Focus on Hygiene, Infection Prevention, and Eco-Friendly Innovations Drive Rapid Growth in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market

Segmentation Highlights

By Material

Nitrile gloves dominated the market in 2023, with a market share of 45%. The reason for this dominance is better puncture and chemical resistance, high suitable for healthcare settings particularly where procedures involve exposure to pathogenic materials. Plus, due to the hypoallergenic nature of nitrile gloves, they attract healthcare professionals and patients who have latex allergy. In food processing and pharmaceutical industries, nitrile gloves are increasingly being used due to these robust protective qualities.

By Product

Powder-free gloves accounted for the largest segment of the market and held 75% market share in 2023. The health hazards of powder gloves such as respiratory complications and allergies are the main reasons why powder-free gloves are preferred. Healthcare professionals are also movers towards safe alternatives, which affected the rise in demand for powder-free gloves, mainly in medical, food, and cosmetic applications. This trend is further bolstered by my regulatory guidelines aimed at discouraging the use of powdered gloves in medical applications.

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation

By Material

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Vinyl

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

By Product

Powdered

Powder-free

By Application

Examination

Surgical

By End-use

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the disposable medical gloves market in 2023, owing to the presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure and strict regulatory requirements in the region. Increasing health consciousness and the growing focus on hygiene are boosting the demand for disposable gloves across different industries in the United States and Canada. As PPE usage and infection control initiatives are promoted by governments, this is anticipated to drive market growth. For example, in the U.S., the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has strict regulations regarding PPE to protect workers. CDC recommends using disposable gloves for infection prevention and control, particularly in healthcare and laboratory environments.

Europe held a significant share of the market, and the surge of new healthcare systems and regulations that focus on safe quality exams is opening a new market. Several countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are major contributors to the market, and there is an increasing demand for green and biodegradable gloves. This shift is driven by consumer demand for sustainable products and regulatory pressures surrounding waste management.

During the forecast period, the fastest market growth is projected in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to robust industrialization, urbanization, and healthcare system advancements. Disposable gloves are gaining traction in both medical and non-medical applications in Asian economies such as China, India, and Japan. The government initiatives to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and educate people about its cleanliness and hygiene are one of the major reasons. For instance, India’s Ayushman Bharat initiative, aimed at providing healthcare access to underserved populations, has increased the demand for medical supplies, including disposable gloves. Likewise in China, their Healthy China 2030 plan has concentrated on improving healthcare accessibility which has boosted the requirement of PPE products.

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Medtecs unveiled innovations in medical protection and sustainable solutions at MEDICA 2024. These advancements focus on improving resource efficiency in healthcare and addressing the rising demand for healthcare services, particularly in the context of aging populations and infectious diseases.

In March 2022, American Nitrile, a U.S.-based disposable glove manufacturer, secured a USD 105 million strategic partnership with Orion Infrastructure Capital to complete the development of its manufacturing facility in Grove City, Ohio. This partnership will enable the production of 3.6 billion nitrile gloves annually, meeting the rising demand for personal protective equipment across industries.





