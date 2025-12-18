Marketing Automation Market Set to Hit USD 21.01 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Demand for Personalized and Data-Driven Marketing | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Marketing Automation Market is valued at USD 6.94 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 21.01 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period.

Due to the growing need for more individualized, data-driven marketing strategies and improved client interaction, the marketing automation market is expanding quickly. Companies are using automation technologies to increase ROI across digital channels, maximize lead generation, and automate campaign administration.





The U.S. Marketing Automation Market is valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 5.72 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.31% from 2026 to 2033.

Improved customer interaction and the growing need for tailored, data-driven marketing tactics are driving the growth of the U.S. marketing automation market. Businesses can maximize lead generation, improve ROI, and streamline marketing operations across digital channels by implementing AI-powered analytics, automated campaign management, and real-time insights.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Software led with 57.4% share due to its essential role in centralizing campaign orchestration, audience segmentation, data analytics, and customer journey management. Managed Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 18.9% as organizations increasingly outsource marketing automation operations to experts for better optimization, integration, and ROI.

By Channel Type

Email led with 34.6% share in the market as it provides high ROI, strong personalization capabilities, and measurable engagement across industries. Mobile App is the fastest-growing channel with a CAGR of 19.7% increasing smartphone usage, mobile commerce expansion, and demand for real-time customer engagement.

By Application

Email Marketing led with 29.1% share in the market due to its proven effectiveness in lead nurturing, customer retention, and revenue generation. Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 20.4% as businesses seek to improve conversion rates through predictive insights and behavior-based automation.

By End-User Industry

BFSI led with 27.8% market share due to its reliance on automation for customer onboarding, retention, compliance-driven communication, and personalized financial offers. Retail & E-commerce is the fastest-growing industry with a CAGR of 19.6% as brands increasingly adopt automation for personalized promotions, abandoned-cart recovery, product recommendations, and omnichannel customer engagement.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Marketing Automation Market with a 35.30% share in 2025 due to the presence of leading technology providers, advanced digital marketing infrastructure, and high adoption of AI-driven marketing solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 16.87% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid digitalization, increasing adoption of cloud-based marketing platforms, and rising internet penetration.

Growing Demand for Personalized Customer Engagement and Data-driven Marketing Strategies Augment Market Expansion Globally

Businesses have been forced to embrace automation solutions that facilitate segmentation, behavioral tracking, and targeted messaging at scale as a result of the shift toward hyper-personalized marketing. Companies are depending more and more on data-driven insights to optimize marketing, customize content, and provide pertinent customer experiences. By lowering manual tasks, guaranteeing constant communication across channels, and increasing lead scoring accuracy, marketing automation technologies improve operational efficiency. Organizations are giving priority to systems that facilitate quantifiable performance enhancements, client lifecycle management, and increased conversion rates as industry competition heats up. The global adoption of marketing automation technologies in both the B2B and B2C sectors is accelerated by these variables taken together.

Key Players:

HubSpot

Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Adobe Marketo Engage

Oracle Eloqua

ActiveCampaign

Mailchimp

Klaviyo

SAP Emarsys

Zoho Marketing Automation

Keap (Infusionsoft)

Act-On Software

Brevo (Sendinblue)

SharpSpring

Braze

Iterable

MoEngage

Insider

SAS Customer Intelligence

Acoustic

Constant Contact

Recent Developments:

2025, Salesforce enhanced Marketing Cloud with Einstein Copilot for Campaigns, a generative AI assistant that plans, executes, and optimizes cross-channel B2C campaigns.

2023, Adobe launched the AI Orchestrator within Marketo Engage, designed specifically for B2B account-based marketing (ABM) at scale.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-Driven Personalization & Predictive Analytics – helps you assess the depth of AI adoption through recommendation engines, dynamic content usage, predictive lead scoring accuracy, and conversion uplift from data-driven segmentation.

– helps you assess the depth of AI adoption through recommendation engines, dynamic content usage, predictive lead scoring accuracy, and conversion uplift from data-driven segmentation. Customer Journey Automation Rate – helps you understand how widely automation is used to map, manage, and optimize end-to-end customer journeys across multiple touchpoints.

– helps you understand how widely automation is used to map, manage, and optimize end-to-end customer journeys across multiple touchpoints. Lead Response & Funnel Efficiency Metrics – helps you evaluate improvements in lead response speed, reduction in drop-off rates, and overall funnel performance after automation deployment.

– helps you evaluate improvements in lead response speed, reduction in drop-off rates, and overall funnel performance after automation deployment. Marketing-Qualified Lead (MQL) Growth Indicators – helps you quantify the impact of automation on MQL volumes, automated nurturing flows, and alignment between marketing and sales teams.

– helps you quantify the impact of automation on MQL volumes, automated nurturing flows, and alignment between marketing and sales teams. Sales Velocity & Conversion Optimization – helps you measure how automation accelerates lead-to-conversion timelines and improves sales productivity and revenue realization.

– helps you measure how automation accelerates lead-to-conversion timelines and improves sales productivity and revenue realization. Customer Retention & Loyalty Performance – helps you track churn reduction, engagement in loyalty programs, effectiveness of automated re-engagement campaigns, and upsell or renewal revenue driven by automation.

