Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.36 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.50% | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider, “The Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market size was valued at USD 7.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 12.36 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.50% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Poised for Growth with 5G Surge

Semiconductor metrology and inspection are critical to the manufacturing process, which involves 400 to 600 steps over one to two months. Late detection of flaws can lead to significant losses, making advanced inspection tools essential for high yields and quality. The industry is driven by rising chip production investments from TSMC, Intel, and Qualcomm, along with the growing demand for 5G-enabled devices, IoT, and automotive applications. The GSMA projects 1.1 billion 5G connections by 2025, highlighting the expanding scope of semiconductor applications. Advanced UV light sources are improving inspection speed and precision, while innovations like k-Space Associates’ kSA XRF tool enable precise thin-film measurements. Despite challenges such as high costs and geopolitical tensions, the market continues to evolve, ensuring efficiency and precision.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

KLA Corporation (Advanced process control, metrology, and inspection tools)

Applied Materials, Inc. (Wafer fabrication equipment, metrology, and inspection tools)

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (SEM-based metrology and inspection solutions)

ASML Holding N.V. (Lithography systems for semiconductor manufacturing)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (In-line metrology for semiconductor process control)

Nanometrics Incorporated (Wafer metrology and inspection systems)

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (Metrology systems for semiconductor manufacturing)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Scanning electron microscopes, X-ray systems, and metrology tools)

Carl Zeiss AG (Optical and electron microscope systems for semiconductor metrology)

Nikon Corporation (Optical lithography equipment, metrology, and inspection solutions)

Onto Innovation Inc. (Metrology and inspection tools for semiconductor production)

Bruker Corporation (X-ray diffraction, atomic force microscopy, and metrology tools)

Advantest Corporation (Test and inspection equipment for semiconductor devices)

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Wafer cleaning and inspection systems)

Camtek Ltd. (Inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor packaging)

Tokyo Electron Limited (Semiconductor production equipment including metrology tools)

Lam Research Corporation (Metrology and process control tools for semiconductor manufacturing)

ASM International N.V. (Atomic layer deposition, etching, and metrology systems)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Inspection equipment and photomasks for semiconductor manufacturing)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (Metrology and characterization systems for semiconductor devices)

Qualcomm (Snapdragon SoC processors, 5G modem chips, mobile platform solutions)

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) (Advanced semiconductor foundry services, process nodes (7nm, 5nm, 3nm), wafer fabrication)

Infineon Technologies (Power semiconductors, microcontrollers, sensors, automotive chips).

Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.01 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.50% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Lithography Metrology, Wafer Inspection, Thin Film Metrology, Other Process Control Systems) Key Drivers • Advanced Semiconductor Packaging and Its Impact on Metrology and Inspection Equipment.

Lithography Metrology Dominates Semiconductor Inspection Market with Precision Tools and Growing Demand

By Type

In 2023, the lithography metrology segment led the semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market with 41% of total revenue, driven by its essential role in node miniaturization and larger wafer production. Tools like Critical Dimension Scanning Electron Microscopes (CD-SEMs) ensure precision in wafer patterning for ultra-large-scale integrated circuits. Growing demand for high-performance devices in AI, 5G, and consumer electronics fuels this segment's growth, with leaders like ASML and KLA advancing defect detection and mask optimization technologies to maintain dominance.

Asia-Pacific and North America Lead the Charge in Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Growth

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment market, accounting for approximately 45% of the total share, driven by robust semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan. Taiwan's TSMC has fueled demand for advanced metrology tools through investments in EUV lithography and 3D packaging. South Korean giants Samsung and SK Hynix drive the need for wafer inspection and defect detection with innovations in DRAM and NAND flash. China’s focus on self-reliance in semiconductor production further boosts the adoption of advanced metrology systems, while Japan leads in precision equipment with companies like Tokyo Electron and Nikon.

North America emerged as the fastest-growing region, propelled by advancements in semiconductor manufacturing, with Intel, Micron, and GlobalFoundries spearheading innovation in process nodes and 3D packaging. The U.S. CHIPS Act and the rise of AI and 5G technologies further enhance demand for high-precision inspection systems, sustaining rapid growth.

Recent Development

On February 2024 – Onto Innovation's 4Di InSpec™ Automated Metrology System has been awarded FANUC America's 2024 Innovative System of the Year Award. This system enables high-precision, automated defect and feature metrology for aerospace and industrial manufacturing, offering micrometer-level resolution and reducing rework by up to 40%, thus enhancing quality control and labor efficiency in aviation safety.

September 6, 2023 – Fujifilm's 4.5 billion JPY investment to increase its INSTAX film production capacity by 20% highlights the growing demand for instant photography products, fueling expansion in the imaging sector. This move aligns with broader market trends toward personalized photo experiences, driving innovation in related industries such as semiconductor metrology, where high precision and efficiency are key to supporting advanced manufacturing processes in growing tech sectors.

January 2, 2025 – Nikon has launched the NEXIV VMF-K Series, a next-generation video measurement system designed to meet the growing semiconductor and electronic component inspection demands. This system improves throughput and ensures micron-level measurement accuracy, addressing quality control challenges in advanced packaging, wafer inspection, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Inspection Metrics

5.2 Technology Adoption Rate

5.3 Expenditure on Metrology Equipment

5.4 Backlog of Orders for Semiconductor Equipment

5.5 R&D Investment in Metrology Technologies

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Equipment Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Regional Analysis

9. Company Profiles

10. Use Cases and Best Practices

11. Conclusion

