Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07108 for each Class A share and $0.06500 for each Preferred share.

Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on January 31, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.07108 per share based on the VWAP of $8.53 payable on February 10, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.04 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.95 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $24.99.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.07108 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06500 Record Date: January 31, 2025 Payable Date: February 10, 2025



