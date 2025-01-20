TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable February 10, 2025 to shareholders on record as at January 31, 2025.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details

Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125 Record Date: January 31, 2025 Payable Date: February 10, 2025

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.m-split.com info@quadravest.com