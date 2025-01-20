Knowledge Management for the AI-Enabled Enterprise Research Report 2024-2025: Competitive Landscape, Technology, Products, Functional Capabilities, Market Trends

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 - 2025 Knowledge Management for the AI-Enabled Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines the KM market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation. The Report features six leading and contending vendors: KMS Lighthouse, livepro, NICE, Salesforce, Shelf, and Verint Systems.

Knowledge management (KM) solutions are earning users' respect after nearly 40 years of striving to convince organizations of their value. Today's advanced KM platforms, which leverage generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and other AI technologies as core components, are a significant improvement over prior generations. Critical differentiators between earlier KM solutions and current AI-enabled systems include tools that automate the content authoring, maintenance, and expiration processes to considerably reduce the level of manual effort required.

In addition, feature-rich KM platforms use a combination of AI, analytics, and feedback from customers and employees to identify conflicting, at-risk, missing, or outdated information to keep knowledge up-to-date and limit the "garbage in/garbage out" challenge that has been a major impediment to these solutions. While humans still need to oversee these applications, this activity is more manageable and less time-consuming than in the past.

The report includes detailed side-by-side comparative analyses of 160+ RFP questions and vendor responses to enable end-users seeking a KM platform to easily compare the most important features for their organization's success. (Vendor responses have been carefully reviewed and vetted by the team of leading contact center and back-office technology and operations experts during in-depth live product demonstrations.)

The report's side-by-side analyses compare a wide range of information, including:

Omnichannel/Multi-Modal Support

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and GenAI

Integration

Content Capture, Structure, and Configuration

Asset Management

Search

Customer-Facing Applications

Agent-/Employee-Facing Applications

Security and Compliance Features

Guardrails

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria

4.Knowledge Management Defined

4.1 Knowledge Management High-Level Functional Components

5. Knowledge Management Market Trends and Challenges

5.1 Knowledge Management Market Trends

5.2 Knowledge Management Market Challenges

6. Knowledge Management Market Innovation

6.1 New Product Features

6.2 Emerging Capabilities

7. AI, KM, and the Contact Center Data Challenge

7.1 Content Structure and Configuration

7.2 Search: Making Content Accessible and Actionable

7.3 Guardrails and Governance

8. KM Elevates the CX and EX to Drive Better Outcomes

8.1 Omnichannel Capabilities

8.2 Self-Service

8.3 Agent Augmentation

9. Knowledge Synthesis: From Acquisition to Application

9.1 Data Acquisition/Authoring

9.2 Review, Revision, and Approval

9.3 Publication and Management

10. High-Level Technical Analysis

10.1 Security and Compliance

10.2 Business Intelligence and Analytics

11. Knowledge Management Market Activity and Projections

12. Knowledge Management Competitive Landscape

12.1 Company Snapshot

13. Implementation Analysis

13.1 Integration

14. Knowledge Management Pricing

14.1 Knowledge Management Cloud-Based Pricing

15. Company Reports

15.1 KMS Lighthouse

15.2 livepro

15.3 NICE

15.4 Salesforce

15.5 Shelf

15.6 Verint Systems

