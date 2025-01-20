Vicat - Liquidity contract situation as of 20241231

Half yearly report on the liquidity contract between VICAT and NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by VICAT to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account as of 31/12/2024:

17,703 shares

€1,429,046.9

When the contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the dedicated liquidity account:

25,553 shares

€2,527,226.1

Over the period 01/07/2024 to 31/12/2024, the following transactions were executed:

Buy: 4,113 transactions

Sell: 3,853 transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes amounted to:

Buy: 315,885 shares to €10,864,434.2

Sell: 327,048 shares to €11,306,186.7

Contacts

Investor relations contact

Pierre Pedrosa

Tel.: +33 (0)6 73 25 98 06

pierre.pedrosa@vicat.fr Press contact

Raphael Hinninger

Tel.: +33 (0)7 61 74 86 52

raphael.hinninger@vicat.fr

About the Vicat Group

For 170 years, Vicat has been a leading player in the mineral and biosourced building materials industry. Vicat is a group listed on the Euronext Paris market, part of the SBF 120 Index, and is under the majority control of the founding family. Committed to a trajectory that will make it carbon-neutral across its value chain by 2050, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities. The Vicat Group is present in 12 countries spanning both developed and emerging markets. It has close to 10,000 employees and generated consolidated sales of €3,937 million in 2023. With its strong regional positions, Vicat is developing a circular economy model beneficial for all and consistently innovating to reduce the construction industry’s environmental impact.

Attachment