Egide: 2024 REVENUE

Bollène (France), January 20, 2025– 06 :00pm (CET)

Press Release

2024 REVENUE

2024 Revenue: €31.07M (-15.5%)

Continued strategic investments and customer diversification

Positive momentum initiated for 2025





Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnémo: ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, presents today its 2024 consolidated revenue.

1. 2024 Consolidated Revenue at €31.07M (-15.5%)





As anticipated, Egide Group's 2024 consolidated revenue stands at €31.07M, recording a 15.5% decrease compared to 2023. This decrease follows an 8.7% increase in revenue in 2023.

At a constant dollar rate, 2024 revenue would have been €30.03M.

This €5.68M decrease in revenue results from lower revenues at Egide SA (-€2.77M, or -15.8%), Egide USA (-€2.52M, or -21.7%), and to a lesser extent, Santier (-€0.39M, or -5.1%).

The first half of 2024 reached €15.43M, before slightly increasing to €15.64M in the second half, driven by Egide SA and the Californian subsidiary Santier. However, this performance remains below the second half of 2023, which reached €17.56M.

Sales from American subsidiaries in 2024 represent 52.6% of group sales, compared to 52.4% in 2023.

Millions of euros 2024* 2023 Var. Var. constant exch. Rate ** M€ % CA M€ % CA M€ % CA M€ % CA Egide SA 14.73 47% 17.50 48% -2.76 -16% -2.77 -16% Egide USA 9.11 29% 11.61 32% -2.51 -22% -3.08 -27% Santier 7.23 23% 7.60 21% -0 .37 -5% -0.81 -11% Group 31.07 100% 36.71 100% -5.64 -15% -6.68 -20%

* Unaudited

** At constant exchange rates

Egide SA: Activity decreased by 15.8%, mainly due to significantly reduced orders from one of its main customers, who lost their export licenses.

Activity decreased by 15.8%, mainly due to significantly reduced orders from one of its main customers, who lost their export licenses. Egide USA: Activity declined by 21.7% due to slower sales to its main customer, inventory and manufacturing issues, as well as limited cash flow.

Activity declined by 21.7% due to slower sales to its main customer, inventory and manufacturing issues, as well as limited cash flow. Santier: Activity decreased by 5.1% due to supply chain disruptions caused by limited cash flow and supplier failures in terms of quality and deadlines.





Revenue per application

All market segments are down except for Microwave and other new applications.

Millions of Euros 2024* 2023 Var. M€ % CA M€ % CA M€ % CA Thermal Imaging 9.53 31% 15.02 41% -5.49 -15% Power 6.65 21% 7.74 21% -1.09 -3% Optronics 3.72 12% 5.52 15% -1.80 -5% RF/MW 5.92 19% 5.03 14% 0.89 2% Others 5.25 17% 3.40 9% 1.85 5% Group 31.07 100% 36.71 100% -5.64 -15% * Unaudited

Thermal Imaging: Down €5.49M (-15%), mainly due to significantly reduced orders from one of Egide SA's main customers. Nevertheless, Egide maintains its leadership position in thermal imaging for the Defense sector.

Down €5.49M (-15%), mainly due to significantly reduced orders from one of Egide SA's main customers. Nevertheless, Egide maintains its leadership position in thermal imaging for the Defense sector. Power: The €1.09M decrease (-3%) is attributed to Egide USA due to slower sales to its main customer.

The €1.09M decrease (-3%) is attributed to Egide USA due to slower sales to its main customer. Microwave: The €0.89M increase (2%) comes from various customers in the United States and France.





Revenue by Region

The decrease in consolidated revenue is explained by lower activity in North America (-€3.47M, or -9%) and Europe (-€2.07M, or -6%).

The group now generates a quarter of its revenue in Asia and the rest of the world.

Millions of Euros 2024* 2023 Var. M€ % CA M€ % CA M€ % CA North America 15.07 48% 18.54 50% -3.47 -9% Europe 8.33 27% 10.40 28% -2.07 -6% Asia and ROW 7.68 25% 7.77 21% -0.09 0% Group 31.07 100% 36.71 100% -5.64 -15% * Unaudited

2. 2025 OUTLOOK





For 2025, the Egide group expects a return to revenue growth, with a single-digit increase. This growth will be driven by the diversification strategy initiated in 2023, particularly based on strengthening Egide SA's historical key accounts and the development of new applications for Defense and Aerospace markets.

The Group will also benefit from the development of activities in thermal batteries and firing systems at Egide USA. These prospects are supported by the modernization of industrial tools, which will improve the operational performance of the entire Group.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

04/29/2025: Publication of 2024 Annual Results (after French market closure)

04/29/2025: Release of the 2024 Annual Financial Report

05/22/2025: Combined Annual General Meeting of shareholders

10/20/2025: Publication of 2025 Half-Year Results (after French market closure)

CONTACTS

EGIDE – David Hien – CEO - +33 4 90 30 35 98 – dhien@fr.egide-group.com

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle Aprile – Financial Communications Agency - +33 6 17 38 61 78 – i.aprile@finextenso.fr

About EGIDE - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Mnémo: ALGID

Attachment