SEALSQ, WISeKey and Cybersecurity Tech Accord to Host Quantum Security Roundtable Discussion at Davos

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products today announced that its parent company, WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, will organize a roundtable discussion surrounding quantum security during the Davos 2025 event. The roundtable, titled “Cybersecurity in a Post-Quantum AI Era: What Happens When You Mix Generative AI with Quantum Computing?”, will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at Morosani Schweizerhof hotel in Davos.

Roundtable Details

Location: Morosani Schweizerhof, Promenade 50, 7270 Davos, Switzerland

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Time: 10:30 am CET – 2:00 pm CET





For more information and to register, visit https://www.wisekey.com/davos25/quantumpanel/.

Overview

The roundtable will bring together thought leaders and experts at the forefront of quantum and post-quantum transformation to address the pressing challenges posed by emerging quantum computing and generative AI technologies. Attendees will explore innovative quantum-resistant solutions to protect data and systems in an era of quantum and AI convergence.

The event will also critically examine the timeline for quantum computing’s practical applications and the need for urgent adoption of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to safeguard against both current and future quantum threats.

Key Topics

The Quantum Computing Challenge : Explore how quantum computing’s immense potential is accompanied by risks to current encryption systems and the race to develop quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions.

: Explore how quantum computing’s immense potential is accompanied by risks to current encryption systems and the race to develop quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions. Generative AI: Opportunities and Risks : Discuss how generative AI both enhances and threatens cybersecurity, with its dual-edged capabilities of detecting risks and scaling cyberattacks.

: Discuss how generative AI both enhances and threatens cybersecurity, with its dual-edged capabilities of detecting risks and scaling cyberattacks. Quantum-AI Convergence: Evaluate the unprecedented possibilities and risks of combining quantum computing with generative AI, including the potential for quantum-resistant malware and other global security threats.





Panel Highlights

How can organizations secure data when current encryption becomes ineffective?

What role will AI play in mitigating quantum threats?

How can industries balance innovation and security in the post-quantum era?





Distinguished Speakers

The roundtable features prominent leaders in cybersecurity, technology, and quantum innovation, including:

Carlos Creus Moreira – Founder, Chairman, and CEO, WISeKey

– Founder, Chairman, and CEO, WISeKey David Fergusson – Executive Managing Director, Generational Equity

– Executive Managing Director, Generational Equity Ruma Bose – Chief Growth Officer, Clearco

– Chief Growth Officer, Clearco Philippe Monnier – President, Swiss International Society

– President, Swiss International Society Mark Minevich – President, Going Global Ventures

– President, Going Global Ventures Grant Bourzikas – Chief Security Officer, Cloudflare

– Chief Security Officer, Cloudflare Cristina Dolan – MIT Alum and Cybersecurity Expert

– MIT Alum and Cybersecurity Expert Florian Schütz – Director, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

– Director, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Morton Swimmer – Principal Threat Researcher, Trend Micro

– Principal Threat Researcher, Trend Micro Mark Hughes – Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services

– Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services Bernard Vian – General Manager, SEALSQ France





Why Attend?

Join global leaders and experts as they delve into the opportunities, risks, and safeguards needed to thrive in a post-quantum AI era. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to engage with top innovators and strategists to shape the future of cybersecurity in the face of transformative technologies.

About Cybersecurity Tech Accord

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord unites global technology companies to promote a safer online world. By fostering collaboration, the Accord supports customers and users in defending against evolving cyber threats while advancing the security, stability, and resilience of cyberspace.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

