1/2025・Trifork Group AG announces change in the means of payment of fixed salary to CEO and CFO. Cash remuneration to be partly replaced with share-based payment.

Company announcement no. 1 / 2025

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 21 January 2025

Change in the means of payment of fixed salary to CEO and CFO. Cash remuneration to be partly replaced with share-based payment.

Trifork Group AG (“Trifork”) and its CEO and CFO have agreed to change the means of payment of the fixed salary from cash only to cash and shares of Trifork Group AG for the next twelve months.

The reasons for doing so are as follows:

Alignment of interests: Transitioning from pure cash salaries to larger share-based remuneration enforces the alignment of interests of management with shareholders.

Limited trading: As being defined as permanent insiders, the possibilities to acquire shares of Trifork Group AG are timely limited for the Executive Managers.

The change in the means of payment is in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association and remuneration policy.

Further details about the change in the means of payment are stated below:

Participants CEO and CFO Number of shares 25% of the fixed salary of the CEO and 10% of the fixed salary of the CFO are converted to shares. The number of shares is calculated by dividing the respective fixed salary share by the closing price of the day of the monthly payroll and rounded to the next higher entire share number. Conditions For the agreed period, the program is binding and neither the company nor the Executive Managers will subsequently have the opportunity to cancel or change the arrangement.



The shares delivered are not subject to any conditions or restrictions. Objective Limited trading: As being defined as permanent insiders, the possibilities to acquire shares of Trifork Group AG are timely limited for the Executive Managers.

Alignment of interests: Transitioning from pure cash salaries to larger share-based remuneration enforces the alignment of the interests of management with shareholders. Fair value By dividing the respective fixed salary share by the closing price of the day of the monthly payroll, the fair value the fixed salary paid in cash and paid in cash and shares remains identical.

For further information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR

frsv@trifork.com

+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,278 professionals across 76 business units in 15 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

