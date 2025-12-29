61/2025・Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 29 December 2025

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 61/2025

Weekly report on share buyback

On 22 December 2025, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 23 December 2025 up to and including no later than 26 February 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 58 of 22 December 2025.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 14.92 million (approximately EUR 2 million).

Prior to the launch of the share buyback, Trifork held 219,735 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital.

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price

(DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 23 December 2025 3,000 88.97 266,910 24 December 2025 Market closed 25 December 2025 Market closed 26 December 2025 Market closed Accumulated 3,000 88.97 266,910



Since the share buyback program was started on 23 December 2025, the total number of repurchased shares is 3,000 at a total amount of DKK 266,910.

With the transactions stated above, Trifork holds a total of 222,735 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.1%.

The total number of registered shares in Trifork is 19,744,899. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares is 19,522,164.





Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm

Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com

+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at trifork.com.









