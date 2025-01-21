PRESS RELEASE

January 21, 2025

DUNCAN MINTO APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF RENAULT GROUP

Boulogne-Billancourt, 21st January 2025 - Renault Group is pleased to announce that Duncan Minto will become the company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1st, replacing Thierry Piéton.

Thierry Piéton has decided to take up a new professional challenge, to be announced shortly.

His departure from the company will take effect on 28 February 2025.

Duncan Minto is currently Chief Financial Officer of Alpine, a position he has held since October 2023. He will be a member of the Leadership Team, reporting to Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, said: “Thanks to his 25 years’ experience in finance and his extensive knowledge of the Group, and the automotive industry, Duncan will be fully primed to continue and even accelerate the actions already underway. He will play a strategic role in the transformation of the Group and in the successful execution of the plan to unleash the full potential of our company.”

Luca de Meo also paid tribute to the work of Thierry Piéton: “Thierry has played an essential role in implementing Renault Group's strategy, both in terms of performance management and his strong involvement in our structuring projects, and in improving the way the Group is perceived by the financial markets. On behalf of all our teams, I would like to thank him warmly for his commitment and wish him every success in his new projects.”

Thierry Piéton said: “The 9 years I have spent with Renault Group have been the most stimulating and intense of my career. I am proud to have contributed to the deployment of the Group's strategy and to its operational turnaround. I would like to thank our teams, with whom it has been such a pleasure to work, for their commitment, and our investors and financial partners for their confidence. I am leaving a Group that is now solid and successful, ready to meet the challenges of its industry.”



