Symbotic Announces Date for Reporting First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it will release first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The press release will also be available on the Symbotic Investor Relations website: www.ir.symbotic.com. The company will host a live webcast to discuss its financial results for the quarter at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same date.

To listen to the live webcast, register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Symbotic-Q1-2025 for a personal access code. The webcast will be available for replay on the Symbotic Investor Relations website at: www.ir.symbotic.com.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Symbotic Investor Relations at ir@symbotic.com.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Charlie Anderson

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

ir@symbotic.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

mediainquiry@symbotic.com