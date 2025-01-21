ACG Austin/San Antonio Elects Calvetti Ferguson Team Members as Chapter President and Treasurer

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson is pleased to announce that two members of its team have assumed the chapter president and treasurer officer positions of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Austin/San Antonio chapter.

Collette Kernaghan, business development officer at Calvetti Ferguson, assumed the chapter president role at ACG after being a dedicated member for four years. She has supported the organization by finding key speakers for sponsored lunches, participating in women-led initiatives, and being an overall proactive member. This appointment recognizes Collette’s strong business acumen and commitment to ACG and the Austin-San Antonio market as a whole.

“It’s an honor to be appointed as the ACG ASA chapter president and to work alongside an amazing group of professionals,” says Collette Kernaghan. “I look forward to continuing the chapter’s mission of advancing corporate growth, strengthening the business community, and helping our members achieve their goals.”

Andrew Hall, advisory manager at Calvetti Ferguson, is the elected treasurer for ACG ASA this year, bringing a wealth of advisory knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit to the organization. He remains an integral part of the San Antonio team at Calvetti Ferguson, providing excellent client service through expertise in M&A representation, business valuations, and litigation consulting.

“Being treasurer is a tremendous learning opportunity and responsibility to steward ACG’s resources and provide insights on how to further support middle market entrepreneurs,” says Andrew Hall. “I’m excited to serve the organization, its members, and the Austin-San Antonio market in a new way.”

Calvetti Ferguson fosters a growth-centric environment, supporting its team members whenever an opportunity arises to showcase their strengths and take on new responsibilities. In addition to Collette and Andrew assuming new positions within ACG, advisory partner Anneka Sciola serves as treasurer of the ACG Houston board.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm. With their personalized approach and deep industry knowledge, they provide tailored solutions to meet clients’ unique needs. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with our clients, providing personalized guidance and support at every stage of their financial journey. Addressing risk, accounting, tax, and other business needs, the firm provides services to private equity funds, portfolio companies, high-net-worth families, and closely held companies.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

Chief Marketing Officer

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723