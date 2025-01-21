REE Automotive to Participate in Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, will participate in the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 23, 2025. CEO and co-founder Daniel Barel will deliver a live presentation from 8:30 to 9 a.m. ET (Track 1) to discuss REE’s software-defined vehicle technology, market opportunities and outlook for 2025 and beyond. The presentation is available to stream online by registering here .

Conference participants may schedule one-on-one meetings with REE by contacting Dana Rubenstein at danar@ree.auto or requesting them through the Sidoti online portal.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE® are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner®, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. As the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE’s proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners® enables REE to make the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low total cost of ownership (TCO), and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

Media Contact

Malory Van Guilder

Skyya PR for REE Automotive

+1 651-335-0585

ree@skyya.com

Investor Contact

Dana Rubinstein

Chief Strategy Officer for REE Automotive

investors@ree.auto