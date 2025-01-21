Giftify, Inc. Highlights 2025 Strategic Growth Initiatives for Restaurant.com

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining and entertainment experiences, is pleased to provide the following strategic growth initiatives for Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand.

Restaurant.com and its Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal.

Giftify has identified the following strategic priorities to accelerate growth at Restaurant.com and enhance shareholder value:

Accelerate platform synergies between Restaurant.com and CardCash.com

Re-invigorate and re-activated past registered users

Hiring additional sales and marketing people

Further expand network of restaurants

Increase activity of existing restaurants on the platform

Initiate strategic partnerships to expand network of restaurants and increase activity of existing restaurants on the platform

Ramp Corporate Incentives programs

Enhance user engagement via personalized deal recommendations

Steve Handy, Chief Financial Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented, “One of the reasons that attracted me to join the Company as CFO in 2024 is the enormous opportunity with Restaurant.com. In its heyday under prior management, Restaurant.com generated north of $50 million in annual revenue and had a database of 10 million registered users. A major part of our go forward plan is to re-activate that user base.”

Handy, continued, “Our team is focused on the expansion of the Corporate Incentives segment of Restaurant.com. We have proved this model continuously with a highly successful campaign for number of companies. We are in the midst of hiring additional sales and marketing people who will concentrate on growing this business-to-consumer Corporate Incentives program. Think of a local car dealership offering $10 discount to a local restaurant via Restaurant.com for a consumer taking a test drive of a car. We think there is a huge opportunity to accelerate the growth of Restaurant.com.”

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com .

