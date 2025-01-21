Fiverr Continues to Expand Its Annual Business Accelerator Program and Unveils Its Largest Cohort of 15 Founders In Its Fourth Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company changing how the world works together, today announced the continued expansion of its business accelerator program with its largest cohort of 15 founders into its fourth annual business accelerator, The Future Collective . Founders in the six-month accelerator program, which supports underrepresented entrepreneurs, will receive a combination of resources designed to support business growth, including cash and Fiverr credits, access to workshops, and one-on-one coaching.

Spanning across industries, this year’s cohort represents businesses ranging from lifestyle brands, including fashion and accessories, health and wellness, and food and beverage, to business services like web design, digital experiences and construction. From veteran-owned businesses to first-generation immigrant entrepreneurs, this year’s cohort represents a diverse range of backgrounds from 11 states nationwide.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and we’re continually amazed and inspired by the work of the founders of The Future Collective,” said Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO of Fiverr. “It is a privilege to be a part of their journeys, and we’re thrilled to expand the program to support even more founders and businesses.”

The fifteen businesses and founders that comprise Fiverr’s 2025 Future Collective cohort are:

Abeille Creations (Miami, FL): Founded by Melissa Mitchell, Abeille Creations is a fashion brand and design house that specializes in creating apparel, home decor, clothing, and accessories with a focus on art.

Bri's Dance (Merrillville, IN): Bri's Dance Place, founded by Brianna Hairlson, is a multi-generational dance studio focusing on age-appropriate choreography, costumes, and music.

Digital Flagship (Jersey City, NJ): Digital Flagship is a web design & development studio founded by AJ Camara that specializes in building engaging online experiences for direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands and tech startups.

Goodies Frozen (Alexandria, VA): Founded by Brandon Byrd, Goodies Frozen offers Wisconsin-style Frozen Custard and nostalgic treats inspired by a classic 1950s soda fountain.

Inclusive Communication Services (New York, NY): Inclusive Communications Services is an accessibility solutions provider founded by Shelby Edwards that offers spoken and sign language interpretation, translations, captions, and media.

Junobie (West Lafayette, IN): Founder and mom Nikeytha Ramsey is the creator of Junobie, the world's first reusable breast milk bag and storage solutions.

Just Elope LLC (Dallas, TX): Just Elope, founded by Jennifer Allen, plans luxurious micro weddings in 24 hours while offering expert guidance on navigating married life.

Luxe Gather (Coral Springs, FL): Luxe Gather, founded by Tiffany Morris, is a mobile events company specializing in unique spa and gaming party experiences for kids.

Main Attraction (Charlotte, NC): Founded by Arion Herbert, Main Attraction is a community-driven sports organization that promotes a healthy social environment through organized kickball games and tournaments.

Mixed Up (Los Angeles, CA): Mixed Up Clothing is a veteran-owned children's fashion brand founded by Sonia Smith Kang. It celebrates and promotes cultural awareness through vibrant, globally inspired designs that empower kids to embrace their heritage.

Mom Juice (Denver, CO): KT Winery, best known for its brand Mom Juice founded by Kristin Taylor, offers low-sugar, gluten-free and vegetarian wines made with nine ingredients or less.

Supermixers (Orlando, FL): Supermixers is a global construction equipment supplier founded by Daniel Bracho that delivers top-quality concrete solutions to over 15 countries.

Theramotive (New York, NY): TheraMotive, founded by Dr. Lola Omishore, builds innovative portable clinics to serve all of New York City, filling the void in healthcare access for all patients.

TJL Collection (Memphis, TN): Created by Tiffany Jones-Lewis, TJL Collection is a women's fashion brand focused on pants with longer inseams for individuals who are 5'9 and taller.

Whims Delight (Austin, TX): Whims is a new chocolate brand created by husband-and-wife duo Leanne Viola and Jesse Barruch, specializing in low-sugar, gluten-free, and dairy-free chocolate treats.



Making a valuable impact on the founders and businesses in the program, the Future Collective’s 2024 cohort reported that 13 business opportunities were generated from the program, 89 meaningful connections were made, and their average projected revenue increased by 43%. Highlights include BrickRose Exchange seeing its revenue increase by 20% since joining The Future Collective, while Talent Poole shared that it tripled the value of one of its contracts by redefining its services and packages — a move directly attributed to the coaching she received.

The Future Collective is an accelerator program by Fiverr for early-stage U.S. and Canada-based underrepresented entrepreneurs at pivotal moments in their business. Awardees receive $8,000 in cash and $4,000 in Fiverr credits, and six months of education and coaching overseen by Fiverr and 1863 Ventures, a DC-based organization working to accelerate founders historically underestimated from high potential to high growth. Launched in 2021 , The Future Collective has since expanded from supporting five entrepreneurs to supporting 15 founders from all underrepresented communities.

Press Contacts:

Jenny Chang

Tommy Lee

press@fiverr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23da85b2-8b29-4b45-805a-e3c813bd6b35