CPI Aerostructures Receives Orders to Support the UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopter from Sikorsky

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced that it has received several contracts totaling $4.3 Million for gunner window assemblies for the UH-60M Black Hawk® helicopter as part of a previously announced five-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

“CPI Aero has delivered over 6,000 of these gunner window assemblies to Sikorsky since 2010, demonstrating our continuous commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. CPI Aero is proud of the work we do on this critical program in support of the Black Hawk helicopter fleet,” stated Dorith Hakim, President and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc.