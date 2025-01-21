Point Blank Enterprises Introducing Next Generation Body Armor

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises (“PBE”), the worldwide leader in the production of body armor and related protective solutions, will showcase its next generation soft armor Elite EXO, made with DuPont Kevlar® EXO™ and is now NIJ certified. This high performing and flexible armor offers broad applications in concealable and tactical body armor. Elite EXO and the latest cutting edge products will be displayed at this week’s Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show 2025) in the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, January-21-24, 2025.

Kevlar® EXO™ aramid fiber is the most significant aramid fiber innovation in over 50 years and an entirely new technology platform developed to serve endless applications where performance and protection is required in the midst of intense and demanding conditions. Body armor made with Kevlar® EXO™ offers an unprecedented combination of lightweight, flexibility and protection from an aramid fiber.

Over the past two years Point Blank Research and Development team created Elite EXO the most advanced soft armor solution that is light weight, offering high performing ballistic protection, and a high degree of flexibility. This new certified solution uses Kevlar® EXO™ material resulting in soft armor that permits law enforcement officers to experience previously unavailable levels of ballistic protection without compromising on mobility and comfort. The Elite EXO is available in male and female models, this armor contours to curves and body lines, providing a more body-inclusive solution while still offering maximum protection. To learn more visit www.elite-exo.com.

The new Elite EXO female patent pending model MX6 is the most advanced female model available from Point Blank. Developed by a female ballistic engineer for females, specifically designed for the female body allowing the female Officer to perform her duties with maximum protection and comfort.

Body armor with DuPont Kevlar® EXO™ is available exclusively to North American law enforcement through Point Blank Enterprises.

“The number of law enforcement professionals nationwide who died in the line of duty in 2024 increased 25%. The leading cause of these line-of-duty deaths for police officers in 2024 was gunfire. With this increasing threat to law enforcement Point Blank is more committed than ever to continue making the highest-performing, most comfortable, and safest ballistic solutions, utilizing the latest technology available,” stated Michael Foreman, Executive Vice President. We look forward to engaging our law enforcement officers -- the men and women who depend on our life-saving products at SHOT Show gathering feedback on developing the next generation of protective systems,” he says.

SHOT Show attendees are invited to view the latest capabilities at the PBE booth (#10360) and meet with the team for one-on-one discussions on how the company's new ballistic offerings are answering the industry's call for next generation technologies and designs that are performance-driven, mission-ready and can deliver the highest-level of protection and comfort. Join Point Blank as they celebrate the next generation of armor.

The SHOT Show is the largest, all-inclusive trade show for professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries. It is the world's foremost exposition of combined firearms, ammunition, law enforcement, cutlery, outdoor apparel, optics and related products and services. Professionals from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to be in attendance. For additional insights, visit www.shotshow.org.

Valeron Group

The Valeron Group is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions and mission critical products for law enforcement and military personnel. Through its broad portfolio, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group, Advanced Technology Group, First Tactical, Gould & Goodrich (G&G) , and SAFE, the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s lifesaving products have been credited with countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement and public safety personnel, both domestically and abroad. To learn more visit https://www.valerongroupllc.com.

