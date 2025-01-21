Celestica Recognized as One of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for the Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for 2025 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. This marks the second year in a row Celestica has received this distinction, underscoring the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent.

“We are honoured to be recognized once again as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People,” said Rob Mionis, President and CEO, Celestica. “At Celestica, we understand the importance of empowering the next generation of talent and are committed to providing young professionals with meaningful opportunities to contribute, innovate and grow.”

“This recognition is a testament to the strong practices of our leaders to attract, engage, and retain emerging talent and to the impactful programs offered at Celestica,” said Leila Wong, Chief Human Resources Officer, Celestica. “We are dedicated to building a culture that not only fosters growth but also ensures young people feel valued and empowered to achieve their full potential.”

Now in its 23rd year, this national program, founded and presented by Mediacorp Canada Inc., annually recognizes employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers. The employers on this list are Canada's leaders in attracting, providing opportunity and retaining young employees to their organizations. Celestica was selected based on the strength of its programs to attract and retain younger workers, including benefits, internships, mentorship, training and career management initiatives.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.