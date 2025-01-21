AmpliTech Group Announces Appointment Of Shailesh “Sonny” Modi To Its Board Of Directors

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW, “AmpliTech”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shailesh “Sonny” Modi to its Board of Directors. Mr. Modi is a seasoned senior financial and business professional with nearly 40 years of experience. Mr. Modi will serve on the Audit, Nominating and Governance Committees. AmpliTech looks forward to leveraging his experience, knowledge and guidance to further its abilities to achieve corporate goals.

Mr. Modi’s experience spans into various sectors and disciplines, including managerial, finance, auditing and strategy. He spent the first 10 years of his career with Deloitte & Touche LLP, serving various clients in the financial services industry and participating in initial public offerings. For the past 30-plus years, Mr. Modi has worked in the private sector in various senior executive roles. For the past 9 years, Mr. Modi has continued to serve in the role of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at ShelterPoint Life Insurance Company (“ShelterPoint”). In 2024, Mr. Modi was instrumental in leading the efforts of the successful sale of ShelterPoint to Protective Life Insurance Company. Mr. Modi holds his BS in Accounting and MBA in Finance & Computer Systems from New York University. He has served on various Boards including InRoads and IASA, and been involved in various volunteer organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., its subsidiary, AmpliTech Inc., and the Company’s divisions, Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductor Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com