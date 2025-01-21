Love Is In The Air With DaySavers’ “Toke With Me” Valentine’s Day Cones

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DaySavers , by Custom Cones USA , the most compliant and tested pre-rolled cone and rolling paper brand on the market, is excited to announce the launch of its limited edition "Toke With Me” Valentine’s Day Cones . Reminiscent of the classic Sweethearts candy hearts we all know and love, ​​these cones feature colorful filter tips with playful, stoner-themed phrases like “Baked Bestie” and “Hotbox,” making them the ultimate way to puff, pass, and share the love this Valentine’s Day.

To make this Valentine’s Day even sweeter, DaySavers is offering a special giveaway. One lucky customer who purchases a pack of “Toke With Me” Valentine’s Day Cones through DaySavers.com will be randomly selected for a $100 American Express gift card, perfect for planning an unforgettable date night or indulging in something special!

“Sweet with just the right amount of spice, our Valentine’s cones are crafted to spark connection while delivering the quality DaySavers is known for,” said Harrison Bard, CEO of DaySavers. “With our ‘Toke With Me,’ Valentine’s Day Cones we’re encouraging people to celebrate love, whether it’s romantic, platonic, or self-love, in a fun and memorable way.”

Each pack contains 21 half-gram, 1 1/4 pre-rolled cones that are ultra-fine, flavor-free, and designed for a smooth, even burn. Perfect for sharing with a “blaze bae” or celebrating solo, these cones combine premium craftsmanship and creativity to elevate any Valentine’s Day celebration.

The “Toke With Me” Valentine’s Day cone giveaway closes on February 10, 2025, and the winner will be notified via email. Participants must be 21+ to enter. To learn more or to place an order, visit DaySavers.com .

About DaySavers

DaySavers is the most compliant and transparent smoking accessories brand on the market, by holding itself to the same compliance standards as regulated cannabis companies. All DaySavers products are tested for heavy metals, microbials, and pesticides. DaySavers is a house of brands that specializes in pre-rolled cones , tubes, blunts, and other innovative pre-roll products. The Fill-a Blunts brand specializes in pre-rolled blunts and Smoke Temple is a brand of luxury pre-rolled smoking accessories, the first product being a pre-rolled cross cone . The DaySavers Expert Panel reviews and approves every product sold on DaySavers.com — giving you the confidence to taste new papers and test the very best smoking tools. We also test all our products just as strictly as regulated cannabis products, something no other rolling paper company does – that’s Simply Superior!

Media Contact

Raquel Heras

Raquel@oakpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c93de2a1-695a-433e-880e-f9433721783d