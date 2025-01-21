2X Makes Strategic Investment in Get Levrg to Expand Scalable Marketing-as-a-Service Solutions

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X , the leader in marketing as a service (MaaS), today announced a strategic investment in Get Levrg , a subscription-based service provider delivering tailored go-to-market (GTM) solutions for start-ups, founder-led, and venture-backed businesses. This investment extends 2X’s proven enterprise frameworks and tools to smaller organizations, enabling them to achieve scalable growth and operational efficiency.

Through this collaboration, Get Levrg is now a trusted partner for supporting smaller organizations, offering video production, creative services, HubSpot implementation, demand generation, and marketing operations. This strategic investment reinforces 2X’s leadership in subscription-based marketing services and its ability to deliver scalable, high-impact solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Addressing the Needs of Small Businesses

Resource constraints make it challenging for start-ups and founder-led organizations to scale their marketing efforts effectively. By leveraging 2X’s enterprise-tested frameworks and a highly skilled team in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Get Levrg provides cost-effective, scalable GTM strategies designed to help entrepreneurs overcome barriers and focus on growth.

Strengthening the MaaS Model

This investment also underscores the growing importance of offshore-based delivery models for driving profitable scale. 2X and Get Levrg deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions through their Dhaka-based team, enabling founder-led and venture-backed businesses to scale efficiently and effectively. Together, the two firms are redefining marketing service models to match the unique needs of businesses at every stage of growth

A Shared Vision for Scalable Growth

“At 2X, we’ve spent years refining strategies and frameworks to solve the most complex marketing challenges for enterprise B2B clients,” said Domenic Colasante, CEO of 2X. “Investing in Get Levrg allows us to extend those proven methodologies to smaller organizations, empowering entrepreneurs to scale smarter and achieve measurable results while driving innovation in marketing services.”

“This partnership is a game-changer for small businesses,” said Jamie Shanks, CEO of Get Levrg. “We are proud to partner with and learn from 2X, the leader in B2B marketing managed services. Their innovative subscription model, proven frameworks, and commitment to innovation are unmatched. With their support, we’re scaling our ability to provide impactful GTM solutions while continuing to deliver value to founder-run and venture-backed businesses.”

What’s Next



Through this strategic investment, 2X and Get Levrg are collaborating to build a next generation marketing services firm that delivers scalable, cost-effective marketing solutions for businesses at every stage of growth. This partnership ensures start-ups and founder-led organizations have access to the same high-quality frameworks and resources trusted by enterprise leaders, enabling them to scale smarter and drive meaningful growth without compromising agility or cost-efficiency.

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS) firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class marketing operations, MarTech management, campaign build and optimization, content and creative production, and strategy consulting services. With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit www.2X.marketing or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Get Levrg

Get Levrg is a subscription-based service provider focused on delivering scalable go-to-market solutions for small businesses and entrepreneurs. With a team of seasoned experts based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Get Levrg empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance their marketing capabilities, and achieve sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Audree Hernandez

JMAC PR for 2X

2X@jmacpr.com