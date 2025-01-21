Who's Who of Asian Women 2025: Directory of Influential Women from Politics, Finance, Business, Academia, Science, Literature, Media, Fashion, Arts, Medicine, Sports, and Many More

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who of Asian Women 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Listing thousands of entries from a variety of backgrounds, this new edition reflects the growing role of women in contemporary Asia. The Who's Who of Asian Women is a one-stop research tool with extensive indexing, making references quick and easy, recognizing established personalities as well as women who are rising to prominence.

Key features:

Each entry includes: date and place of birth, education, family details, career, awards and publications, leisure interests, address and telephone numbers, and e-mail and internet addresses where available. Also indexed by profession

Comprehensive biographies of women from all occupational fields are included: politics, finance, business, academia, science, literature, the media, fashion, the arts, medicine, sports, and many more.

Thousands of detailed biographies

Entries include: date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honors; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and telephone number

Obituary lists of entries that have died since the publication of the last edition.

The Who's Who of Asian Women remains quite indispensable which records the lives and achievements of recognized established Asian women and those rising to prominence. Valuable and unique, the Who's Who of Asian Women will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and for governments, corporations, the media, organizations, and anyone needing up-to-date information.

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Biographical Profiles

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Korea, South

Lao

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Vietnam

Index of Names

