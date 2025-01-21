Indian Diesel Engine Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $13.20 Billion by 2033 ~ 2025 Research

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Diesel Engine Market Forecast Report by Power Capacity, Application, Regions and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The market for diesel engines in India, integral to various industrial sectors, is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. According to recent market analysis, the Indian Diesel Engine Market is set to expand from US$9.10 billion in 2024 to an impressive US$13.20 billion by the year 2033. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.22% from 2025 to 2033, signifying robust development driven by demands across agriculture, construction, and transportation sectors.

Agriculture Sector Fueling Demand



In the agriculture sector, diesel engines play a crucial role, powering equipment like tractors, irrigation pumps, and harvesters—key in enhancing farming productivity and efficiency. As mechanized agriculture gains traction in India to support a burgeoning population, the demand for diesel engines expectedly rises.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Spur Market Expansion



The ongoing urbanization and infrastructure growth also drive the diesel engine market in India. With significant investment flowing into construction for urban development, the need for diesel-powered machinery such as excavators and cranes is also escalating. Diesel generators are likewise experiencing increased demand due to their reliability in power generation, contributing to market expansion.

Transport Sector a Key Contributor



The transport sector, a critical component of India's economic engine, relies heavily on diesel engines for vehicles like trucks, buses, and trains, prized for their fuel efficiency and torque. With infrastructure projects like the National Highways Development Project and an upswing in e-commerce, there is an amplified need for powerful, diesel-operated commercial vehicles.

Regional Market Insights



Regionally, the diesel engine market in North India is thriving, bolstered by demands in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for agricultural and construction purposes. South India’s market sees growth propelled by a vibrant agriculture and building sector, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Eastern India maintains steady development owing to agriculture and industry needs, while Western India benefits from increased construction activity and port-related transportation growth.

Market Segmentation by Power Capacity and Application



The market categorizes by power capacity into segments up to 0.5 MW to above 5 MW, catering to various industrial needs. Application-wise, it splits into on-road—with light vehicles, trucks—and off-road applications, including industrial equipment, power generation, and marine applications.

Leading Players in the Diesel Engine Domain



The market is served by a number of key players, including Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Tata Motors Limited, among others. These companies continue to innovate and expand, fueling market growth through strategic developments, product launches, and a focus on meeting the diverse and expanding requirements of the Indian Diesel Engine Market.

The industry's surge is indicative of India's growing economic landscape and industrial prowess. With vital sectors propelling demand, the forecast points towards continued market vitality and significant opportunities for industry stakeholders in the foreseeable future.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $13.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered India





Companies Featured





Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

MHI VST Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd.

Simpson & Co. Ltd.

Cooper Corporation Private Limited

Kohler India Corporation Private Limited

Bajaj Auto Limited

Tata Motors limited

Cummins India Limited

Ashok Leyland Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fo8l1x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment