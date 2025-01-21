TOPDON US to Showcase Cutting-Edge New Motorcycle Diagnostic Tools, Including TopScan Moto, During the 2025 AIMEXPO Powersports Tradeshow

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto and motorcycle repair professionals and enthusiasts, will showcase its most advanced diagnostic and repair tools for motorcycles during this year’s AIMExpo Powersports Tradeshow, February 5-7, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Among the recently released TOPDON products that will be on display during the show is the TopScan Moto, a pocket-sized Bluetooth scan tool that turns a smartphone into a precision motorcycle diagnostic tool.

“Our new TopScan Moto diagnostic tool is a real game-changer for motorcycle enthusiasts,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “This product is a must-have companion tool that can help any DIY enthusiast on the road, or professional mechanic in the shop, stay on top of more than 20 internal systems. The robust tool is small enough to easily stow in your tank or saddle bag, ready for when you need it. We also have a series of jump starters, battery chargers and thermal cameras designed to keep your motorcycle or ATV in top performance levels.”

The TopScan Moto offers comprehensive system diagnostics and effortless maintenance functions, providing the convenience of on-the-go intelligence. A perfect tool for professional technicians and DIY’ers, the TopScan Moto offers full-system diagnostics covering engine, ABS, smart key, and entertainment systems, ensuring a thorough analysis for troubleshooting 20 internal systems. TOPDON will also introduce the new UltraDiag Moto developed for professionals and available Q2 2025.

Additional TOPDON products on display during the show include the Tornado4000, a compact battery charger, desulfator and DC power supply; the V2200Air, a 2-in-1 jump starter, tire inflator and LED flashlight; and the PulseQ AC Portable EV Charger, a travel-ready, plug-and-charge or schedule charging solution for electric vehicles and motorcycles.

“This is our first year exhibiting at AIMExpo and we look forward to connecting with fellow bikers at the show in February,” said Schnitz. “TOPDON has earned a respected name in the automotive repair and diagnostics industry. With so many bikers in the company, we’re very excited to bring that same technology and expertise to the motorcycle industry. I’m confident we have the right tools, with the right features, at the right price for everyone from weekend warriors to professional mechanics.”

TOPDON will be located in Booth 6131 during the 2025 AIMExpo Powersports Trade Show.

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

