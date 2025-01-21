Five Star Bank CEO James Beckwith joins California Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, today announced that its President and CEO James Beckwith has been elected to the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber) Board of Directors. Effective January 1, 2025, Beckwith will serve a three-year term on the board.

“We draw strength from the diversity of our board members in our mutual effort to improve the California economy and the ability of employers to provide jobs. James’ voice and perspective on our board will undoubtedly add significant value to these efforts,” said CalChamber President and CEO Jennifer Barrera.

As a board member, Beckwith will help CalChamber in its pursuit of a strong and growing economy in the state and nation. The CalChamber is the largest broad-based advocate to government in California, working at the state and federal levels for policies to strengthen the state, and by extension, positively impact those who live and work there.

“CalChamber has been instrumental in serving as an advocate and resource for California employers and ensuring the business viewpoint is heard,” said Beckwith. “I am deeply engaged with the Sacramento community and my election to the CalChamber board enables me to expand my impact to the broader state economy and engage in behind-the-scenes discussions on business-friendly policies that help shape proposed laws and regulations impacting the jobs climate, and more. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.

