QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2024

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $3,051,000, or $0.83 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $1,134,000, or $0.31 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, QNB reported net income of $11,488,000, or $3.12 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $9,483,000, or $2.63 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.61% and 7.36%, respectively, compared with 0.25% and 2.83%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2023.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, in comparison with the same period in 2023, due primarily to improvement in the interest margin causing a $1,621,000 increase in net interest income, decreased provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $548,000 and an increase in non-interest income of $1,814,000; this was partly offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $303,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $838,000, related to the subordinated debt issuance in 2024, and fewer unrealized gains on the equity portfolio; partly offset by less losses on sales of equity securities.

The following table presents disaggregated net income (loss):

Three months ended, Twelve months ended, 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Variance 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Variance QNB Bank $ 3,771,000 $ 827,000 $ 2,944,000 $ 12,237,000 $ 9,395,000 $ 2,842,000 QNB Corp (720,000 ) 307,000 (1,027,000 ) (789,000 ) 88,000 (877,000 ) Consolidated net income $ 3,051,000 $ 1,134,000 $ 1,917,000 $ 11,448,000 $ 9,483,000 $ 1,965,000



Total assets as of December 31, 2024 were $1,870,894,000 compared with $1,706,318,000 at December 31, 2023. Total available-for-sale debt securities increased $56,378,000, or 11.5%, to $546,559,000, primarily due to purchases of higher-yielding securities to offset the cost of the $40,000,000 of subordinated debt issued in the third quarter of 2024. Loans receivable increased $122,515,000, or 11.2%, to $1,216,048,000. Total deposits increased $139,828,000, or 9.4%, to $1,628,541,000. Short-term borrowing declined $50,250,000, or 53.4%. Long term debt increased $20,000,000 and the carrying value of the subordinated debt, net of deferred costs, was $39,068,000 at December 31, 2024.

“We are pleased with the strong growth and quality of our business throughout 2024, resulting in a $1.9 million increase in earnings vs. the prior year,” said David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Freeman continued, “Assets increased by 9.6% during the year, driven by growth in our loan portfolio. Although deposit growth slowed in the 4th quarter, we finished the year with an increase of 9.4% in deposits over the prior year. We are focused on top-line growth, prudent use of capital, and managing our balance sheet. As a result of disciplined management, we continued to realize improvement in Net Interest Income. We will continue to capitalize on market opportunities and are optimistic moving into 2025.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $10,975,000, an increase of $783,000, from the same period in 2023. Net interest margin was 2.38% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.36% for the same period in 2023. Net interest margin was 2.43% for the twelve months ended December 30, 2024, compared with 2.39% for the same period in 2023.

The yield on earning assets was 4.78% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.44% in the fourth quarter of 2023; an increase of 34 basis points. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, the yield on earning assets was 4.73%, compared with 4.09% for the same period in 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with 2.55% for the same period in 2023, an increase of 36 basis points. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.80% compared with 2.11% for the same period in 2023.

Proceeds from the growth in average deposits, paydowns on investment securities and from the issuance of both long-term and subordinated debt over the past year were invested in loans and other interest earning assets, reinvested in higher-yielding securities and used to pay down short-term borrowings. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 45% of average earning assets in the twelve months of 2024 compared with 42% for the same period in 2023, and the increases in both rates and volume in commercial real estate loans majorly contributed to the 50 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The decline in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 20% of average earnings assets in the twelve months of 2024 compared with 23% for the same period in 2023. The 57-basis point increase in rate on investments was primarily due to the impact of the interest rate swaps entered into at the end of the second quarter of 2023 and the investment in higher-yielding securities, contributing to the increase in net interest margin. The 70 basis-point increase in the rate paid on deposits and the issuance of subordinated debt were the primary contributors to the increase in the cost of funds of 69 basis points.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB recorded a $242,000 reversal in the provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $291,000 in additional provision in the fourth quarter of 2023. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $8,744,000 represents 0.72% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024, compared to $8,852,000, or 0.81% of loans receivable at December 31, 2023. The nine basis point decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily due to improvements in the economic outlook. Net loan charge-offs were $1,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared with recoveries of $19,000 for the same period in 2023. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were 0.00% and annualized net loan recoveries were 0.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, of average loans receivable, respectively. Net loan charge-offs of $59,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared with recoveries of $238,000 for the same period in 2023, were primarily due to two large commercial customers. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were 0.01%, compared to annualized net loan recoveries of 0.02% for the same period in 2023, of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, were $1,975,000, or 0.16% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024, compared with $1,940,000, or 0.18% of loans receivable at December 31, 2023. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At December 31, 2024, $1,178,000, or approximately 60% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $27,652,000 at December 31, 2024, compared with $11,610,000 at December 31, 2023; these were comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,645,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $283,000 for the same period in 2023. Net realized and unrealized gain/loss on securities were a net gain of $70,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $1,358,000 in the same period in 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2024, QNB sold all remaining equity securities and reversed the unrealized gains and losses on equity securities and recorded realized gains and losses on sales. The Bank also sold lower yielding securities to better position its net interest margin.

Fees for service to customers increased $40,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as overdraft fees increased $20,000 and other deposit-related fees increased $20,000. ATM and debit card increased $21,000 due to volume. Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $89,000 to $118,000 for the same period, due to a decrease in customer balances following employee turnover. Other non-interest income decreased $24,000 for the same period due to a decline in merchant fee income of $14,000 and less letter of credit fees of $9,000.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income was $6,913,000, an increase of $2,076,000 compared to the same period in 2023. Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on securities were a net gain of $704,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $1,827,000 in the same period in 2023. QNB completed the exchange offer to convert the Bank's Visa B-1 shares to B-2 and C shares in the second quarter of 2024; QNB sold the Visa Class C shares in the fourth quarter of 2024 and realized a gain of $1,498,000. QNB sold its other equity securities and realized a gain of $517,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a loss of $19,000 for the same period of 2023. Realized gain/loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities was a loss of $2,230,000, a decline of $172,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared with the same period in 2023. Net gain on sale of loans increased $13,000 when comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 with the same period in 2023. Increases in non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 comprise: fees for services to customers which increased $119,000 and ATM and debit card income of $5,000. Decreases in non-interest income comprised: retail brokerage and advisory income, merchant income, and other which decreased $386,000, $46,000 and $206,000, respectively. Other non-interest income decreased the $206,000 due primarily to a sales tax refund of $117,000 received in 2023, losses on disposals of furniture and equipment, mortgage servicing fees and letter of credit fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $9,081,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with $8,746,000 for the same period in 2023. Salaries and benefits expense increased $362,000, or 7.7%, to $5,079,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $518,000, or 13.2%, to $4,430,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to bonuses related to financial goal improvement. Benefits expense decreased $165,000, or 37.1%, when comparing the two periods primarily due to a reduction in medical costs and stop-loss reimbursements.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $176,000, or 11.9%, to $1,653,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to software maintenance costs and depreciation. Other non-interest expense decreased $203,000, or 8.0%, when comparing fourth quarter of 2024 with the same period in 2023 due to a decrease in write-offs relating to fraud on customer accounts of $215,000 and a decrease in FDIC insurance of $185,000, partly offset by increases in marketing expense of $67,000, third-party service expenses of $64,000, and debit card expense of $63,000.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense was $35,484,000, an increase of $1,375,000, or 4.0%, compared to the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes increased $441,000 to $743,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to increased pre-tax income, compared with the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 19.6% compared with 21.0% for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 20.3% compared with 19.1% for the same period in 2023.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.





Contacts: David W. Freeman Jeffrey Lehocky President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 215-538-5600 x-5619 215-538-5600 x-5716 dfreeman@QNBbank.com jlehocky@QNBbank.com











QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/24 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 Assets $ 1,870,894 $ 1,841,563 $ 1,761,487 $ 1,716,081 $ 1,706,318 Cash and cash equivalents 50,713 104,232 76,909 50,963 62,657 Investment securities Debt securities, AFS 546,559 510,036 460,418 481,596 490,181 Equity securities — 2,760 7,233 6,217 5,910 Loans held-for-sale 664 294 786 — 549 Loans receivable 1,216,048 1,171,361 1,162,310 1,122,616 1,093,533 Allowance for loan losses (8,744 ) (8,987 ) (8,858 ) (8,738 ) (8,852 ) Net loans 1,207,304 1,162,374 1,153,452 1,113,878 1,084,681 Deposits 1,628,541 1,626,284 1,572,839 1,536,188 1,488,713 Demand, non-interest bearing 183,499 190,240 190,333 188,260 185,098 Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 1,063,584 1,055,409 1,003,813 990,451 988,634 Time 381,458 380,635 378,693 357,477 314,981 Short-term borrowings 43,844 22,918 49,066 55,088 94,094 Long-term debt 40,000 30,000 30,000 20,000 20,000 Subordinated debt 39,068 39,030 — — — Shareholders' equity 103,349 105,340 96,885 93,686 90,824 Asset Quality Data (Period End) Non-accrual loans $ 1,975 $ 1,696 $ 2,078 $ 2,001 $ 1,940 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — — — — Non-performing loans 1,975 1,696 2,078 2,001 1,940 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets — — — — — Non-performing assets $ 1,975 $ 1,696 $ 2,078 $ 2,001 $ 1,940 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 8,744 $ 8,987 $ 8,858 $ 8,738 $ 8,852 Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % Non-performing assets / Assets 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses on loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.81 %







QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended, Twelve months ended, For the period: 12/31/24 9/30/24 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 12/31/24 12/31/23 Interest income $ 22,209 $ 21,945 $ 20,345 $ 19,569 $ 19,257 $ 84,068 $ 69,082 Interest expense 11,234 10,818 9,753 9,401 9,065 41,206 28,927 Net interest income 10,975 11,127 10,592 10,168 10,192 42,862 40,155 (Reversal in provision) provision for credit losses (255 ) 159 114 (86 ) 293 (68 ) (844 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,230 10,968 10,478 10,254 9,899 42,930 40,999 Non-interest income: Fees for services to customers 454 469 427 420 414 1,770 1,651 ATM and debit card 708 691 705 636 687 2,740 2,735 Retail brokerage and advisory income 118 139 126 93 207 476 862 Net realized gain (loss) on investment securities 1,414 224 (1,096 ) 377 (2,262 ) 919 (2,077 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (1,344 ) 143 1,016 (30 ) 904 (215 ) 250 Net (loss) gain on sale of loans (3 ) 19 (2 ) 15 11 29 16 Other 298 282 289 325 322 1,194 1,400 Total non-interest income 1,645 1,967 1,465 1,836 283 6,913 4,837 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,079 4,650 5,038 4,974 4,717 19,741 19,026 Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,653 1,531 1,481 1,515 1,477 6,180 5,825 Other 2,349 2,455 2,415 2,344 2,552 9,563 9,258 Total non-interest expense 9,081 8,636 8,934 8,833 8,746 35,484 34,109 Income before income taxes 3,794 4,299 3,009 3,257 1,436 14,359 11,727 Provision for income taxes 743 961 544 663 302 2,911 2,244 Net income $ 3,051 $ 3,338 $ 2,465 $ 2,594 $ 1,134 $ 11,448 $ 9,483 Share and Per Share Data: Net income - basic $ 0.83 $ 0.91 $ 0.67 $ 0.71 $ 0.31 $ 3.12 $ 2.63 Net income - diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.91 $ 0.67 $ 0.71 $ 0.31 $ 3.12 $ 2.63 Book value $ 27.96 $ 28.57 $ 26.34 $ 25.57 $ 24.86 $ 27.96 $ 24.86 Cash dividends $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.48 $ 1.48 Average common shares outstanding -basic 3,688,078 3,679,799 3,665,695 3,655,176 3,642,096 3,672,251 3,610,713 Average common shares outstanding -diluted 3,695,518 3,682,773 3,665,695 3,655,176 3,642,096 3,673,697 3,610,713 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets 0.64 % 0.72 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.25 % 0.62 % 0.54 % Return on average shareholders' equity 7.36 % 8.13 % 6.14 % 6.51 % 2.83 % 7.05 % 6.04 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.38 % 2.48 % 2.46 % 2.39 % 2.36 % 2.43 % 2.39 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 71.16 % 65.28 % 73.26 % 72.73 % 82.38 % 70.50 % 74.84 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 8.63 % 8.80 % 8.97 % 8.98 % 8.93 % 8.84 % 8.99 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1 $ 25 $ 12 $ 21 $ (19 ) $ 59 $ (238 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % -0.01 % 0.01 % -0.02 % Balance Sheet (Average) Assets $ 1,908,914 $ 1,856,034 $ 1,798,040 $ 1,778,585 $ 1,779,627 $ 1,835,650 $ 1,748,029 Investment securities (AFS & Equities) 614,329 552,323 569,135 578,615 604,292 578,626 628,380 Loans receivable 1,193,949 1,158,731 1,139,874 1,108,836 1,072,616 1,150,489 1,040,121 Deposits 1,635,629 1,600,925 1,542,661 1,497,692 1,490,244 1,569,494 1,455,517 Shareholders' equity 164,823 163,274 161,340 159,739 158,987 162,304 157,126







QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Investment securities: U.S. Treasury $ 20,207 4.86 % $ 247 $ 7,255 5.19 % $ 95 U.S. Government agencies 75,958 1.18 224 95,852 1.13 270 State and municipal 105,522 2.89 763 108,771 3.64 991 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 364,229 2.55 2,318 380,666 2.72 2,584 Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 47,774 5.78 691 6,708 4.40 74 Equities 639 4.30 7 5,040 4.98 63 Total investment securities 614,329 2.77 4,250 604,292 2.70 4,077 Loans: Commercial real estate 845,700 5.69 12,104 751,629 5.18 9,809 Residential real estate 112,872 4.27 1,205 109,048 3.89 1,062 Home equity loans 68,735 6.76 1,168 60,599 6.76 1,032 Commercial and industrial 144,528 7.39 2,685 128,440 7.31 2,367 Consumer loans 3,505 9.16 81 3,732 7.71 72 Tax-exempt loans 18,799 4.00 189 19,556 3.66 180 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,194,139 5.81 17,432 1,073,004 5.37 14,522 Other earning assets 52,988 5.02 669 57,432 5.52 800 Total earning assets 1,861,456 4.78 22,351 1,734,728 4.44 19,399 Cash and due from banks 13,747 13,539 Allowance for loan losses (9,166 ) (8,668 ) Other assets 42,877 40,028 Total assets $ 1,908,914 $ 1,779,627 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 373,270 1.05 % 982 $ 321,858 0.83 % 673 Municipals 166,210 4.32 1,807 141,524 4.78 1,704 Money market 251,758 3.14 1,985 223,646 3.39 1,910 Savings 273,473 1.28 882 305,502 1.27 979 Time < $100 177,265 4.00 1,781 144,386 3.39 1,234 Time $100 through $250 156,535 4.52 1,780 116,054 4.05 1,183 Time > $250 46,783 4.57 538 42,485 3.78 404 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,445,294 2.69 9,755 1,295,455 2.48 8,087 Short-term borrowings 20,667 2.65 138 97,402 3.08 755 Long-term debt 33,261 4.75 404 20,000 4.36 223 Subordinated debt 39,045 9.39 937 — — — Total borrowings 92,973 6.33 1,479 117,402 3.31 978 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,538,267 2.91 11,234 1,412,857 2.55 9,065 Non-interest-bearing deposits 190,335 194,789 Other liabilities 15,489 12,994 Shareholders' equity 164,823 158,987 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,908,914 $ 1,779,627 Net interest rate spread 1.87 % 1.89 % Margin/net interest income 2.38 % $ 11,117 2.36 % $ 10,334 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale





