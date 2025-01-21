Axalta Announces Launch of Innovative Axalta Fellows Forum

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today unveiled the visionary, transformative Axalta Fellows Forum. This elite global network of distinguished Fellows will spearhead the identification and development of cutting-edge technologies and innovations, driving Axalta's continued growth and market leadership.

The Fellows Forum will collaborate closely with the Technology Incubator team. Their mission is to explore and evaluate emerging technologies from the global scientific community, with the goal of applying these advancements to current markets and identifying opportunities in adjacent sectors.

Dr. Robert Roop, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Axalta, emphasizing the importance of this initiative, said, "The Axalta Fellows Forum represents a strategic investment in our future. By harnessing the collective expertise of our most accomplished scientists and engineers, we are positioning Axalta at the forefront of innovation in the coatings industry."

The Axalta Fellows Forum builds upon the company's tradition of scientific excellence and underscores the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market leadership. By fostering collaboration among its top scientific minds, Axalta aims to create transformative solutions that address the evolving needs of its more than 100,000 customers across 140 countries.

Axalta has more than 150 years of experience and knowledge sharing across its technology function. The company’s global team of approximately 1,300 scientists, engineers, and technicians is focused on developing smarter, sustainable products and solutions while streamlining and improving processes.

