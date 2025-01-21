Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2024 Results

 | Source: Commercial National Financial Corporation Commercial National Financial Corporation

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1,882,000 or $0.47 per share compared to fourth quarter 2023 net income of $1,458,000 or $0.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 13.34% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The federal funds rate cuts helped alleviate interest margin pressure during the fourth quarter of 2024, as net interest income increased by $362,000 or 7.9% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $112,000, as yields on loans and securities remained above prior period levels. Interest expense decreased by $250,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts. Non-interest income improved by $250,000 for the current quarter, while operating expenses increased by $151,000, which were mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $567 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $579 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 0.6% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $12 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $22 million or 5.2% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.28%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):       
 Quarter Ended Year Ended 
 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 
Return on Equity (ROE) 14.73%  13.34%  12.04%  14.40% 
Return on Assets (ROA) 1.31%  0.99%  1.02%  1.04% 
Net Interest Margin 3.66%  3.28%  3.44%  3.26% 
       
 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023     
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.28%  0.16%     
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.32%  9.63%     
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 16.99%  15.58%     
Book Value Per Share$12.74  $11.80      
Market Value Per Share$9.85  $9.26      
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank        
         
         
         
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):     
 Quarter Ended Year Ended 
 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 
Interest Income$6,692,617  $6,580,148  $26,762,188  $25,392,219  
Interest Expense 1,764,560   2,014,110   8,087,045   7,026,000  
Net Interest Income 4,928,057   4,566,038   18,675,143   18,366,219  
Provision for credit losses (55,008)  (57,494)  (93,980)  (165,494) 
Non-interest income 706,790   456,500   2,407,386   1,998,998  
Operating Expenses 3,433,219   3,281,896   14,102,164   13,005,407  
Income before taxes 2,256,636   1,798,136   7,074,345   7,525,304  
Income tax expense 374,998   340,000   1,211,078   1,352,663  
Net Income$1,881,638  $1,458,136  $5,863,267  $6,172,641  
         
Net Income per share — diluted$0.47  $0.37  $1.48  $1.56  
Dividends declared$0.14  $0.14  $0.56  $0.56  
         
         
         
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):       
       
 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023     
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents$55,588,156  $32,942,957      
Time deposits with other banks 1,743,000   3,735,000      
Securities 82,075,403   94,306,770      
Loans 395,651,055   417,403,567      
Allowance for credit losses (3,482,203)  (3,570,271)     
Loans, net 392,168,852   413,833,296      
Premises and equipment, net 10,037,771   9,252,193      
Other assets 25,029,745   25,090,633      
Total Assets$566,642,927  $579,160,849      
         
Liabilities        
Deposits$498,507,449  $501,646,583      
FHLB borrowings 4,000,000   14,000,000      
Trust preferred 10,310,000   13,403,000      
Other liabilities 3,295,393   3,301,371      
Total Liabilities 516,112,842   532,350,954      
         
Equity        
Total Equity 50,530,085   46,809,895      
Total Liabilities and Equity$566,642,927  $579,160,849      
         

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562