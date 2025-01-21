Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2024 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1,882,000 or $0.47 per share compared to fourth quarter 2023 net income of $1,458,000 or $0.37 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 14.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 13.34% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The federal funds rate cuts helped alleviate interest margin pressure during the fourth quarter of 2024, as net interest income increased by $362,000 or 7.9% compared to the respective 2023 period. Interest income increased by $112,000, as yields on loans and securities remained above prior period levels. Interest expense decreased by $250,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts. Non-interest income improved by $250,000 for the current quarter, while operating expenses increased by $151,000, which were mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.
Total assets were $567 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $579 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 0.6% decrease in deposit balances. The security portfolio decreased by $12 million, as funds from matured securities were used to repay wholesale borrowings. While total loans decreased by $22 million or 5.2% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.28%. Additionally, CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.
Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.
|Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|Dec 31, 2024
|Dec 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2024
|Dec 31, 2023
|Return on Equity (ROE)
|14.73
|%
|13.34
|%
|12.04
|%
|14.40
|%
|Return on Assets (ROA)
|1.31
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.04
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.66
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.26
|%
|Dec 31, 2024
|Dec 31, 2023
|Non-Performing Assets Ratio
|0.28
|%
|0.16
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1)
|10.32
|%
|9.63
|%
|Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1)
|16.99
|%
|15.58
|%
|Book Value Per Share
|$12.74
|$11.80
|Market Value Per Share
|$9.85
|$9.26
|(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|Dec 31, 2024
|Dec 31, 2023
|Dec 31, 2024
|Dec 31, 2023
|Interest Income
|$
|6,692,617
|$
|6,580,148
|$
|26,762,188
|$
|25,392,219
|Interest Expense
|1,764,560
|2,014,110
|8,087,045
|7,026,000
|Net Interest Income
|4,928,057
|4,566,038
|18,675,143
|18,366,219
|Provision for credit losses
|(55,008
|)
|(57,494
|)
|(93,980
|)
|(165,494
|)
|Non-interest income
|706,790
|456,500
|2,407,386
|1,998,998
|Operating Expenses
|3,433,219
|3,281,896
|14,102,164
|13,005,407
|Income before taxes
|2,256,636
|1,798,136
|7,074,345
|7,525,304
|Income tax expense
|374,998
|340,000
|1,211,078
|1,352,663
|Net Income
|$
|1,881,638
|$
|1,458,136
|$
|5,863,267
|$
|6,172,641
|Net Income per share — diluted
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.48
|$
|1.56
|Dividends declared
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.56
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
|Dec 31, 2024
|Dec 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|55,588,156
|$
|32,942,957
|Time deposits with other banks
|1,743,000
|3,735,000
|Securities
|82,075,403
|94,306,770
|Loans
|395,651,055
|417,403,567
|Allowance for credit losses
|(3,482,203
|)
|(3,570,271
|)
|Loans, net
|392,168,852
|413,833,296
|Premises and equipment, net
|10,037,771
|9,252,193
|Other assets
|25,029,745
|25,090,633
|Total Assets
|$
|566,642,927
|$
|579,160,849
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|498,507,449
|$
|501,646,583
|FHLB borrowings
|4,000,000
|14,000,000
|Trust preferred
|10,310,000
|13,403,000
|Other liabilities
|3,295,393
|3,301,371
|Total Liabilities
|516,112,842
|532,350,954
|Equity
|Total Equity
|50,530,085
|46,809,895
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|566,642,927
|$
|579,160,849
Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562