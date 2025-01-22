Fluence Expands Presence in Asia-Pacific Region, Opens Local Office in Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage, operational services, and asset optimization software, has expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, opening a local office in Japan to further engage in the country's growing energy storage market.

Japan is targeting a 46% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, with a goal of 40-50% power supply from renewable energy by 2040, roughly doubling the 22.9% share in the 2023 fiscal year, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Energy storage is expected to play a critical role in stabilizing the grid and integrating more renewable energy sources into the power mix.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Japan, a key market for renewable energy and energy storage in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jan Teichmann, SVP & President APAC at Fluence. “The opening of our office in Tokyo represents a significant milestone in our journey to accelerate the global energy transition. By combining our market-leading energy storage products and software with local expertise, we are committed to enabling a cleaner, more sustainable, and reliable energy future for Japan.”

Fluence has established a strong presence across key markets in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, India, the Philippines, and Japan. With projects in diverse markets, Fluence is driving the clean energy transition by delivering advanced energy storage solutions tailored to the unique needs of each market. Globally, Fluence has deployed and contracted 34.2 GWh of energy storage projects, solidifying its position as a global leader in the energy storage sector.

The new office in Tokyo will enable Fluence to work more closely with local utilities, renewable energy developers, and policymakers to provide tailored energy storage solutions that address the unique challenges of Japan’s energy system.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

