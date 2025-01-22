Global Wrapping Machine Market Eyes $3.75 Billion Opportunity by 2030: Asia-Pacific Commands 38% Market Share

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wrapping Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Machine Type, Mode of Operation, and Application, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wrapping machine market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030. Factors such as inclination of consumers toward convenient, packaged, processed, and ready-to-eat food products is anticipated to propel market growth. In addition, growing demand from the food and beverage industry is also anticipated to favor market growth.







Wrapping Machine Market Report: Highlights

The stretch machine segment held the dominant position in the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.3% in 2024.

The shrink machine segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, owing to the rising need for secure packaging that conforms tightly to products.

The semi-automatic mode of operation led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 50.9% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to its feature of offering a balance between manual intervention and automation.

The food application segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.4% in 2024, primarily driven by the rising consumption of processed and convenience foods.

The Asia-Pacific wrapping machine market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to the region's experiencing robust growth, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Wrapping Machine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Wrapping Machine Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Application Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Wrapping Machine Market: Machine Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Wrapping Machine Market: Machine Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Stretch

4.1.2. Shrink

4.1.3. Others

Chapter 5. Wrapping Machine Market: Mode of Operation Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Wrapping Machine Market: Mode of Operation Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Automatic

5.1.2. Semi-Automatic

Chapter 6. Wrapping Machine Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Wrapping Machine Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Food

6.1.2. Beverages

6.1.3. Chemicals

6.1.4. Personal Care

6.1.5. Pharmaceuticals

6.1.6. Others

Chapter 7. Wrapping Machine Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. Regional Snapshot

7.2. Wrapping Machine Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.2.1. Company Categorization

8.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

8.3. Competitive Dynamics

8.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

8.3.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles/Listing

8.4.1. Robopac

8.4.2. Orion Packaging Systems LLC

8.4.3. Lantech

8.4.4. Phoenix Wrappers

8.4.5. Durapak

8.4.6. Matco International

8.4.7. ProMach Inc.

8.4.8. Coesia S.p.A.

8.4.9. I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

8.4.10. Syntegon Technology GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgtpoc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment