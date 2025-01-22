India Water Purifier Market Forecast Report 2025 by Technology, Distribution Channel, End User, Region, Top Cities and Competitive Analysis 2024-2033

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Water Purifier Market Forecast Report by Technology, Distribution Channel, End User, Region, Top Cities and Company 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Water Purifier Market is set to grow significantly, expanding from US$ 3.86 billion in 2024 to US$ 7.83 billion by 2033. With increasing concerns over water contamination and rising health awareness, the market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.18% during 2025-2033.

This growth is driven by demand for clean drinking water, technological advancements, and increased adoption of water purifiers across urban and rural areas.







In recent times, growing awareness of the health hazards linked to contaminated water has created increased demand for water purifiers, especially in urban areas. The increasing availability of affordable models, advanced filtration systems, and the growing trend of health-conscious consumers has further accelerated the market's growth. Water purifiers are now necessary in Indian homes, contributing to healthier lifestyles.



Growth Driver in the India Water Purifier Market

Rising Water Contamination and Health Concerns



Water contamination is a highly significant issue in India, with a high percentage of regions having unsafe drinking water. This is due to a lot of dissolved solids, bacteria, and industrial pollutants. Therefore, the increasing concern about water-borne diseases has led to increased demand for water purifiers. Consumers are increasingly health-conscious and seek purification solutions to ensure safe, clean drinking water.

Growing awareness of the need for quality water and its direct association with health has become a significant growth driver for the water purifier market in India. According to the 2023 report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, around 37.7 million Indians are afflicted with water-borne diseases every year, and approximately 1.5 million children die from diarrhea. This has increased consumer concerns about the safety of drinking water, thereby encouraging the widespread adoption of water purifiers in households.



Increased Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles



Urbanization in India has led to more nuclear families along with a shift towards modern lifestyle. With the increasing number of urban households, the demand for water purifiers is on an exponential high. People are more willing to invest in health-related appliances, including water purifiers, ensuring that they have clean and safe drinking water.

Since urban consumers prefer to be convenient, compact, and advanced water purifiers such as RO and UV systems have become indispensable in many Indian households. By 2036, its Indian towns and cities will have a population of 600 million people, or 40 percent of the population, as against 31 percent in 2011; urban areas would contribute nearly 70 percent to GDP.



Government Initiatives and Awareness Campaigns



This is complemented by the government initiatives in providing clean drinking water. For example, through NRDWP and general support for the village water treatment systems, the government has been a driving force behind water purifiers. Concurrently, national government-backed campaigns on ill health effects of polluted water have catalysed the market for domestic use of water purifiers. With more initiatives and educational programs, consumers are becoming more aware of the need for water filtration, resulting in the growth of this market.

The India Water Purifier Market is, to a large extent, fueled by the government's inclusive policies and programs to promote the quality and availability of water across the country. As a pilot program, the government's Common Service Centres (CSCs) initiative seeks to introduce clean and safe drinking water for 50 villages. This also meets the vision of the Prime Minister that water be safe to drink for every citizen by 2024. CSC has tied up with VLEs and is establishing water filtration plants in over 1 lakh villages. They are using filtration technologies developed at BARC for desalination of brackish water and detection of fluoride.



Difficulties in the India Water Purifier Market

Costly Initial Installation and Operating Cost



Advanced products include RO and UV water purifiers which still command a high entry-level cost as much of the Indian water purifier market is still hesitant and more averse to spending too much for a product with some pretty complex technology. Recharge cost like filter replacement, and servicing also add to expenses of owners in some regions of India. Many consumers in rural and semi-urban areas cannot afford these products and services, which limits market penetration in these regions.



Lack of Awareness in Rural Areas



Although urban areas have started to see an uptake in the adoption of water purifiers, rural regions of India still require more awareness about the need for clean drinking water. Many people here either need to be educated about the benefits of water purifiers or cannot afford it. Therefore, water-borne diseases continue to be common in rural areas and thus affect the growth of the market. The manufacturers need some exposure as the distribution network and awareness programs are limited.

Key Players Analysis

Eureka Forbes Ltd

KENT RO Systems Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

A.O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd.

Livpure Smart Homes Private Limited

Aquafresh RO System

Havells India Limited

Blue Star Limited

BRITA India Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

3M India Limited

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. India Water Purifier Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Technology

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Region

6.5 By City



7. Technology

7.1 RO Purifier

7.2 UV Purifier

7.3 Gravity Purifier

7.4 Sediment Filter

7.5 Water Softener

7.6 Others



8. Distribution Channel

8.1 Retail Stores

8.2 Direct Sales

8.3 Online



9. End User

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Industrial



10. Region

10.1 North & Central region

10.2 Southern region

10.3 Western region

10.4 Eastern region



11. Cities

11.1 Pune

11.2 Delhi NCR

11.3 Mumbai

11.4 Hyderabad

11.5 Ahmedabad

11.6 Bengaluru

11.7 Chennai

11.8 Jaipur

11.9 Kolkata

11.10 Ludhiana

11.11 Chandigarh

11.12 Cochin

11.13 Coimbatore

11.14 Others



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8uvcx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment