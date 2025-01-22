Salmon Industry Sees $36.31 Billion Forecast by 2033: Global and Country-Level Insights Into Market Shares by Form, Species, Distribution Channel and Company

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salmon Fish Market Forecast by Form, Species, Distribution Channel, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Salmon Fish Market will reach US$ 36.31 billion by 2033, up from US$ 18.09 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.05% between 2025 and 2033. Among the key factors driving the market are the growing demand for value-added salmon products, favorable government regulations, rising consumer disposable incomes in emerging nations, and expanding fish consumption globally.







Concerns over how their food choices affect the environment, such as the sustainability of fishing methods and the condition of the oceans, are growing among consumers. As a result, people are increasingly choosing seafood - especially salmon - that comes from ethical sources. With the introduction of novel salmon products to the market, producers have been paying more attention to emerging trends. For example, the pioneer of sustainably caught seafood, Wild Planet Foods, introduced five new sustainably caught seafood products, including tuna and salmon, in July 2023. The three-pack of wild pink salmon and wild smoked pink salmon in extra virgin olive oil were among the new salmon goods.



The demand for sustainable salmon has also been significantly fueled by governments, seafood producers, and other regulatory agencies. While some nations are encouraging the production and sale of certified sustainable seafood, others are enacting policies like investments and legislation to encourage sustainable fishing methods. To establish Sweden's first inland salmon fish farm at Saffle, Varmland, for example, the European Investment Bank (EIB) approved a USD 50 million debt investment in the firm RE: OCEAN in January 2023. The new facility would help deliver sustainable and fresh salmon straight to Swedish shops and eateries. The wholesale businesses Axfood, ICA, and Coop from Sweden are also supporting the project.



Driving Forces of Salmon Fish Market

Technological Developments in Aquaculture



The ongoing developments in aquaculture technologies are having a major positive impact on the global salmon sector. Aquaculture technology advancements are making it possible for more sustainable and effective farming methods, which will increase supply. For example, improvements like improved fish feed and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) are producing fish with larger yields and higher quality. Aquaculture-related environmental issues like water pollution and antibiotic abuse are being addressed by these technical advancements. As a result, the sector is growing more environmentally friendly, which boosts production capacity and attracts eco-aware customers, further propelling market expansion.



International Growth of Restaurants and Seafood Retail Chains



Another important factor driving the market's expansion is the growing number of restaurants and retail chains that specialize in seafood. These restaurants frequently serve a variety of salmon-based dishes to suit different palates and culinary customs. The consumer base for salmon is increased as a result of these chains' adoption of regionalized menus to cater to local tastes. More consumer exposure to salmon is also being made possible by their growth into new markets, particularly in emerging economies. To further improve customer convenience and broaden their customer base, several of these chains also provide delivery and takeout options. Customers' consumption of salmon-based meals has increased due to the growing popularity of online ordering and food delivery apps.



The demand for this nutrient-dense fish rises globally as a result of the increasing visibility, which also increases availability and awareness.



Increased Knowledge of Salmon's Health Benefits



Growing consumer knowledge of the health advantages of eating salmon is one of the key factors propelling the market for the fish. Salmon, which is high in protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, and other vital nutrients, has been shown to improve cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and general well-being. People are becoming more conscious of this and choosing healthier foods as a result of public health initiatives and medical professionals' endorsements. Consequently, as people place a higher priority on nutritional content in their diets, the demand for salmon has increased. Because they are more likely to be concerned about heart health, middle-aged and older populations are especially affected by the health-conscious trend.



Salmon Fish Market Overview by Region



Due to their significant production, Europe, especially Norway and Scotland, dominates the world market for salmon seafood. Demand is also high in North America, which is headed by the United States and Canada. Growing seafood consumption and increased health consciousness are driving the Asia-Pacific region's rapid growth. The market overview by region is as follows:



United States Salmon Fish Market



The market for salmon fish in the US is expanding steadily because to rising consumer demand for wholesome, high-protein diets and the acceptance of omega-3 fatty acids. Although farmed salmon makes up the majority of the market, both wild-caught and farmed salmon are consumed in large quantities. Sustainable and ethically obtained seafood is becoming more and more popular among American customers, which is driving a change to more ecologically friendly production methods. With salmon sold in supermarkets, dining establishments, and online, the market enjoys the advantages of a robust supply chain. The demand for salmon is still being supported by growing awareness of its health benefits, especially for heart health. Better product availability and technological advancements in salmon farming are also anticipated to propel market expansion.



The US salmon business is expanding due in large part to rising fish consumption. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, for example, reports that Americans ate 20.5 pounds of fish on average. Consumer demand for salmon has increased as a result of growing awareness of the health advantages of eating seafood, including better heart health and decreased inflammation. In 2021, for example, salmon came in second place with 3.38 pounds consumed per person, a rise of over 0.55 pounds in the US. These elements also have a beneficial impact on the prognosis for the US salmon market.



China Salmon Fish Market



The market for salmon fish in China is growing quickly due to factors like rising seafood consumption, growing health consciousness, and rising demand for high-quality protein sources. Although salmon has historically received less attention, the market has changed as more Chinese customers look for healthier options, such as fish high in omega-3 fatty acids. The market is dominated by imported farmed salmon, especially from nations like Chile and Norway, and its distribution is growing through supermarkets, internet sites, and upscale dining establishments. This demand is being driven by urbanization, the expanding middle class, and shifting nutritional preferences. Salmon is also becoming more and more popular in upscale and foreign cuisine, which is driving market expansion. The market for salmon in China is expected to continue expanding as more people become aware of the health advantages of the fish.



Chile and the Chinese president collaborated to export Coho salmon to China in October 2023. With over 89% of global production, the nation is the world's top producer of Coho salmon.



Germany Salmon Fish Market



Due to rising consumer knowledge of the health benefits of salmon fish, such as omega-3 fatty acids and high-quality protein, Germany has one of the largest salmon fish markets in Europe. Although farmed salmon accounts for the majority of consumption, both wild-caught and farmed salmon are popular. The market has been impacted by Germany's increasing emphasis on sustainably and ethically sourced fish, leading customers to select certified and environmentally friendly salmon. Supermarkets, seafood merchants, and eateries all carry the fish, and e-commerce platforms are seeing an increase in sales. Furthermore, there is a growing market for convenience and ready-to-eat salmon products, including marinated and smoked varieties. Germany's salmon market is anticipated to keep growing as sustainable consumption and health trends gain traction.



United Arab Emirates Salmon Fish Market



The market for salmon fish in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expanding quickly due to increased customer demand for high-quality, healthful protein sources and the growing acceptance of foods high in omega-3 fatty acids. The wealthy and health-conscious people of the United Arab Emirates import a lot of farmed salmon, especially from Norway, Scotland, and Chile. The fish is frequently eaten in upscale dining establishments, hotels, and, more and more, supermarkets and grocery shops. Additionally, smoked, marinated, and ready-to-eat salmon products are becoming more and more popular. The demand for salmon in both traditional and international cuisines is growing as the nation's culinary scene becomes more varied. With an emphasis on sustainability and healthy eating, the UAE salmon market is anticipated to grow even further.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $36.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myk3u2

