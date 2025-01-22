HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share; return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.61%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 14.89%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 17.40%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $19.5 million; or $0.62 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.56%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 14.36%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.77%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.16% and net charge-offs to average loans of 0.08%, on an annualized basis
  • Net interest margin and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) nearly unchanged at 3.96% and 4.01%, respectively

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $20.3 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $18.4 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We ended 2024 with another quarter of strong earnings. Adjusted net income(1) of $19.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, increased from $19.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. Underpinning this strong financial performance was our resilient net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)(1) of 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2024, down only 2 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 despite the Federal Reserve cutting the federal funds target range by 100 basis points since September 18, 2024. Our strong earnings generated good returns with adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.56% and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 16.77% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.50% and 17.19%, respectively, for the full year of 2024. Tangible book value per share(1) continued to increase during the quarter and has increased 14.7% during 2024. In addition to our strong earnings and profitability, our balance sheet remains strong with all capital ratios increasing during the fourth quarter of 2024. Finally, asset quality remains exceptional with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.16% at December 31, 2024 and net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis of only 0.08% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.05% for the full year of 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025, we feel confident that our balance sheet is well positioned to absorb the market’s interest rate outlook, our capital levels and operational structure support attractive acquisition opportunities should the right opportunity arise, and our asset quality remains strong with no significant signs of stress in any specific sector.”
Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, and the tax effect of these pre-tax adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.5 million, or $0.62 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.2 million, or $0.61 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.60 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Cash Dividend

On January 21, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company’s common stock (the “Dividend”). The Dividend is payable on February 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 4, 2025. This represents an increase of $0.02 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share.

Mr. Carter noted, “We are very pleased to announce that our strong financial performance and capital ratios have enabled us to further increase our quarterly cash dividend by $0.02 per share, or 10.5%, while maintaining more than sufficient capital to support the continued growth of the Company.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $47.4 million, a decrease of 0.7% from $47.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower yields on loans and deposits with banks, driven by the recent cuts to short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which were mostly offset by lower funding costs and higher yields on debt securities.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased 0.7% from $47.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to improved interest-earning asset yields which were mostly offset by an increase in funding costs.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.96%, compared to 3.98% for the third quarter of 2024, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.01%, compared to 4.03% for the third quarter of 2024. Lower loan yields, which decreased 13 basis points to 6.32%, were largely offset by a decrease in funding costs, with the cost of funds decreasing 8 basis points to 1.39%, and an increase in debt securities yields, which increased 9 basis points to 2.41%.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest margin increased 3 basis points from 3.93% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) increased 2 basis points from 3.99%. These increases were primarily attributable to increases in interest-earning asset yields outpacing increases in funding costs.
Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million, an increase from $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to changes in the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment, with a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results compared to a $1.5 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the third quarter 2024 results. Additionally, a $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees was primarily driven by an increase in farm real estate brokerage fees, and a $0.2 million increase in income on bank owned life insurance was primarily attributable to a $0.2 million gain on life insurance proceeds. Partially offsetting these increases was a $0.3 million loss on the sale of $2.4 million of debt securities during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased 26.3% from $9.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million positive MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2024 results compared to a $1.2 million negative MSR fair value adjustment included in the fourth quarter 2023 results.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $30.9 million, a 1.3% decrease from $31.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in salaries, primarily driven by lower vacation accruals, and a $0.3 million decrease in employee benefits, primarily driven by lower medical benefits expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased 1.7% from $30.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million increase in data processing expense and a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense, driven in part by planned building maintenance projects. These increases were partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in marketing and customer relations expense.

On February 1, 2023, HBT Financial completed its acquisition of Town and Country Financial Corporation (“Town and Country”) with the core system conversion successfully completed in April 2023. Acquisition-related expenses recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023 are summarized below. No Town and Country acquisition-related expenses were recognized subsequent to the second quarter of 2023.

(dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023
   
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $5,924
NONINTEREST EXPENSE  
Salaries  3,584
Furniture and equipment  39
Data processing  2,031
Marketing and customer relations  24
Loan collection and servicing  125
Legal fees and other noninterest expense  1,964
Total noninterest expense          7,767
Total acquisition-related expenses $        13,691
    

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.47 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $3.37 billion at September 30, 2024, and $3.40 billion at December 31, 2023. The $96.3 million increase from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to new originations to recurring customers and higher usage on existing lines of credit in our commercial and industrial portfolio. Higher line usage in our commercial and industrial portfolio was driven in part by a $11.3 million seasonal increase in grain elevator line balances as well as $12.0 million drawn on two customers’ lines which were funded shortly before and paid off shortly after year-end.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.32 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $4.28 billion at September 30, 2024, and $4.40 billion at December 31, 2023. The $37.6 million increase from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to higher balances maintained in retail accounts and a $17.2 million increase in wealth management customer reciprocal deposits included in money market accounts. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in public funds and a $30.0 million decrease in brokered deposits due to planned repayment at scheduled maturity.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $7.7 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared with $8.2 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, and $7.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. Additionally, of the $7.7 million of nonperforming loans held as of December 31, 2024, $1.6 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. government. The $0.5 million decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a decrease in one-to-four family residential nonaccrual balances.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.5 million increase in required reserves driven by increased loan balances and changes within the portfolio; a $0.6 million decrease in required reserves resulting from changes in economic forecasts; and a $0.2 million decrease in specific reserves.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.7 million, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.21% of total loans and 549% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024, compared with 1.22% of total loans and 499% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared with $4.1 million as of September 30, 2024.

Capital

As of December 31, 2024, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III as summarized in the following table:

  December 31, 2024 For Capital
Adequacy Purposes
With Capital
Conservation Buffer
     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.51% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.50  8.50 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.21  7.00 
Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.51  4.00 
       

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 9.42% as of December 31, 2024, from 9.35% as of September 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $0.25 to $14.80 as of December 31, 2024, when compared to September 30, 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that took effect upon the expiration of the Company’s prior stock repurchase program on January 1, 2025. The new stock repurchase program will be in effect until January 1, 2026 and authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $15 million of its common stock.
About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to consumers, businesses, and municipal entities throughout Illinois and eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2024, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.5 billion, and total deposits of $4.3 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROAA, pre-provision net revenue, pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), adjusted pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-provision net revenue less charge-offs (recoveries), net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted ROAE, ROATCE, and adjusted ROATCE. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of policies proposed by the new presidential administration, including tariffs, mass deportations and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new and revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the bank failures in 2023; (vi) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (vii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (viii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (x) the loss of key executives, talent shortages or employee turnover; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) unexpected outcomes or costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xv) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio (including commercial real estate loans) and large loans to certain borrowers; (xvi) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xviii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (ix) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xx) the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

  As of or for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024   2023 
Interest and dividend income $62,798  $64,117  $61,411  $251,700  $228,999 
Interest expense  15,397   16,384   14,327   62,850   37,927 
Net interest income  47,401   47,733   47,084   188,850   191,072 
Provision for credit losses  725   603   1,113   3,031   7,573 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  46,676   47,130   45,971   185,819   183,499 
Noninterest income  11,630   8,705   9,205   35,571   36,046 
Noninterest expense  30,908   31,322   30,387   124,007   130,964 
Income before income tax expense  27,398   24,513   24,789   97,383   88,581 
Income tax expense  7,126   6,333   6,343   25,603   22,739 
Net income $20,272  $18,180  $18,446  $71,780  $65,842 
           
Earnings per share - Diluted $0.64  $0.57  $0.58  $2.26  $2.07 
           
Adjusted net income (1) $19,546  $19,244  $19,272  $75,002  $78,182 
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1)  0.62   0.61   0.60   2.37   2.46 
           
Book value per share $17.26  $17.04  $15.44     
Tangible book value per share (1)  14.80   14.55   12.90     
           
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,559,366   31,559,366   31,695,828     
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding  31,559,366   31,559,366   31,708,381   31,590,117   31,626,308 
           
SUMMARY RATIOS          
Net interest margin *  3.96%  3.98%  3.93%  3.96%  4.09%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)  4.01   4.03   3.99   4.01   4.15 
           
Efficiency ratio  51.16%  54.24%  52.70%  53.99%  56.49%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)  50.68   53.71   52.09   53.46   55.81 
           
Loan to deposit ratio  80.27%  78.72%  77.35%    
           
Return on average assets *  1.61%  1.44%  1.46%  1.43%  1.34%
Return on average stockholders' equity *  14.89   13.81   15.68   13.93   14.60 
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)  17.40   16.25   18.96   16.45   17.63 
           
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)  1.56%  1.53%  1.53%  1.50%  1.59%
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)  14.36   14.62   16.38   14.55   17.34 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)  16.77   17.20   19.81   17.19   20.94 
           
CAPITAL          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  16.51%  16.54%  15.33%    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  14.50   14.48   13.42     
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  13.21   13.15   12.12     
Tier 1 leverage ratio  11.51   11.16   10.49     
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  10.82   10.77   9.65     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  9.42   9.35   8.19     
           
ASSET QUALITY          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *  0.08%  0.07%  0.06%  0.05%  0.01%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses  1.21   1.22   1.18     
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses  0.22   0.24   0.23     
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.16   0.17   0.17     

* Annualized measure.
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024   2023 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME         
Loans, including fees:         
Taxable$52,587  $53,650  $52,060  $210,340  $191,008 
Federally tax exempt 1,199   1,133   1,125   4,523   4,189 
Debt securities:         
Taxable 6,829   6,453   6,286   25,801   25,746 
Federally tax exempt 482   502   888   2,102   4,225 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,520   2,230   786   8,272   3,020 
Other interest and dividend income 181   149   266   662   811 
Total interest and dividend income 62,798   64,117   61,411   251,700   228,999 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 13,672   14,649   11,227   56,047   25,135 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 179   134   148   594   255 
Borrowings 115   119   1,534   480   7,128 
Subordinated notes 470   470   470   1,879   1,879 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 961   1,012   948   3,850   3,530 
Total interest expense 15,397   16,384   14,327   62,850   37,927 
Net interest income 47,401   47,733   47,084   188,850   191,072 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 725   603   1,113   3,031   7,573 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,676   47,130   45,971   185,819   183,499 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Card income 2,797   2,753   2,717   11,051   11,043 
Wealth management fees 3,138   2,670   2,885   10,978   9,883 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,080   2,081   2,016   7,932   7,846 
Mortgage servicing 1,158   1,113   1,156   4,437   4,678 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 1,331   (1,488)  (1,155)  (174)  (1,615)
Gains on sale of mortgage loans 409   461   401   1,611   1,526 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities (315)        (3,697)  (1,820)
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (83)  136   221   (59)  160 
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 7   (44)  58   22   501 
Gains (losses) on other assets 2   (2)  5   (635)  166 
Income on bank owned life insurance 415   170   158   915   573 
Other noninterest income 691   855   743   3,190   3,105 
Total noninterest income 11,630   8,705   9,205   35,571   36,046 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries 15,784   16,325   15,738   65,130   67,453 
Employee benefits 2,649   2,997   2,379   11,311   10,037 
Occupancy of bank premises 2,773   2,695   2,458   10,293   9,918 
Furniture and equipment 460   446   655   2,004   2,790 
Data processing 2,998   2,640   2,565   11,169   12,352 
Marketing and customer relations 948   1,380   1,169   4,320   5,043 
Amortization of intangible assets 709   710   720   2,839   2,670 
FDIC insurance 557   572   575   2,254   2,280 
Loan collection and servicing 653   476   431   2,056   1,402 
Foreclosed assets 31   19   17   109   251 
Other noninterest expense 3,346   3,062   3,680   12,522   16,768 
Total noninterest expense 30,908   31,322   30,387   124,007   130,964 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 27,398   24,513   24,789   97,383   88,581 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 7,126   6,333   6,343   25,603   22,739 
NET INCOME$20,272  $18,180  $18,446  $71,780  $65,842 
          
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC$0.64  $0.58  $0.58  $2.27  $2.08 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$0.64  $0.57  $0.58  $2.26  $2.07 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,559,366   31,559,366   31,708,381   31,590,117   31,626,308 
                    

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$29,552  $26,776  $26,256 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 108,140   152,895   114,996 
Cash and cash equivalents 137,692   179,671   141,252 
      
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks       509 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 698,049   710,303   759,461 
Debt securities held-to-maturity 499,858   505,075   521,439 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,315   3,364   3,360 
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 2,629   2,638   2,505 
Restricted stock, at cost 5,086   5,086   7,160 
Loans held for sale 1,586   2,959   2,318 
      
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,466,146   3,369,830   3,404,417 
Allowance for credit losses (42,044)  (40,966)  (40,048)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,424,102   3,328,864   3,364,369 
      
Bank owned life insurance 23,989   24,405   23,905 
Bank premises and equipment, net 66,758   65,919   65,150 
Bank premises held for sale 317   317    
Foreclosed assets 367   376   852 
Goodwill 59,820   59,820   59,820 
Intangible assets, net 17,843   18,552   20,682 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 18,827   17,496   19,001 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,614   1,614   1,614 
Accrued interest receivable 24,770   24,160   24,534 
Other assets 46,280   40,109   55,239 
Total assets$5,032,902  $4,990,728  $5,073,170 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$1,046,405  $1,008,359  $1,072,407 
Interest-bearing 3,271,849   3,272,341   3,329,030 
Total deposits 4,318,254   4,280,700   4,401,437 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 28,969   29,029   42,442 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 13,231   13,435   12,623 
Subordinated notes 39,553   39,533   39,474 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,849   52,834   52,789 
Other liabilities 35,441   37,535   34,909 
Total liabilities 4,488,297   4,453,066   4,583,674 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 328   328   327 
Surplus 297,297   296,810   295,877 
Retained earnings 316,764   302,532   269,051 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (46,765)  (38,989)  (57,163)
Treasury stock at cost (23,019)  (23,019)  (18,596)
Total stockholders’ equity 544,605   537,662   489,496 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,032,902  $4,990,728  $5,073,170 
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 31,559,366   31,559,366   31,695,828 
            

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
      
LOANS     
Commercial and industrial$428,389 $395,598 $427,800
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 322,316  288,838  295,842
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 899,565  889,188  880,681
Construction and land development 374,657  359,151  363,983
Multi-family 431,524  432,712  417,923
One-to-four family residential 463,968  472,040  491,508
Agricultural and farmland 293,375  297,102  287,294
Municipal, consumer, and other 252,352  235,201  239,386
Total loans$3,466,146 $3,369,830 $3,404,417
         


(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
      
DEPOSITS     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,046,405 $1,008,359 $1,072,407
Interest-bearing deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand 1,099,061  1,076,445  1,145,092
Money market 820,825  795,150  803,381
Savings 566,533  566,783  608,424
Time 785,430  803,964  627,253
Brokered   29,999  144,880
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,271,849  3,272,341  3,329,030
Total deposits$4,318,254 $4,280,700 $4,401,437
         

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost *
                  
ASSETS                 
Loans$3,387,541  $53,786 6.32% $3,379,299  $54,783 6.45% $3,374,451  $53,185 6.25%
Debt securities 1,208,404   7,311 2.41   1,191,642   6,955 2.32   1,275,531   7,174 2.23 
Deposits with banks 149,691   1,520 4.04   185,870   2,230 4.77   84,021   786 3.71 
Other 12,698   181 5.68   12,660   149 4.68   14,747   266 7.16 
Total interest-earning assets 4,758,334  $62,798 5.25%  4,769,471  $64,117 5.35%  4,748,750  $61,411 5.13%
Allowance for credit losses (40,942)      (40,780)      (38,844)    
Noninterest-earning assets 277,074       278,030       292,543     
Total assets$4,994,466      $5,006,721      $5,002,449     
                  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                 
Liabilities                 
Interest-bearing deposits:                 
Interest-bearing demand$1,088,082  $1,351 0.49% $1,085,609  $1,408 0.52% $1,140,438  $1,228 0.43%
Money market 787,768   4,444 2.24   800,651   4,726 2.35   684,197   2,885 1.67 
Savings 562,833   389 0.27   573,077   396 0.27   610,767   417 0.27 
Time 796,494   7,439 3.72   804,379   7,702 3.81   599,293   4,773 3.16 
Brokered 3,261   49 5.96   29,996   417 5.54   140,963   1,924 5.42 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,238,438   13,672 1.68   3,293,712   14,649 1.77   3,175,658   11,227 1.40 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 31,624   179 2.26   29,426   134 1.80   34,282   148 1.71 
Borrowings 13,370   115 3.42   13,691   119 3.47   114,220   1,534 5.33 
Subordinated notes 39,543   470 4.73   39,524   470 4.73   39,464   470 4.72 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,841   961 7.23   52,827   1,012 7.63   52,782   948 7.13 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,375,816  $15,397 1.81%  3,429,180  $16,384 1.90%  3,416,406  $14,327 1.66%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,041,471       1,013,893       1,081,795     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 35,644       39,903       37,440     
Total liabilities 4,452,931       4,482,976       4,535,641     
Stockholders' Equity 541,535       523,745       466,808     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,994,466      $5,006,721      $5,002,449     
                  
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)  $47,401 3.96%   $47,733 3.98%   $47,084 3.93%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)   562 0.05     552 0.05     666 0.06 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)		  $47,963 4.01%   $48,285 4.03%   $47,750 3.99%
Net interest rate spread (4)    3.44%     3.45%     3.47%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$1,382,518      $1,340,291      $1,332,344     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.41       1.39       1.39     
Cost of total deposits    1.27%     1.35%     1.05%
Cost of funds    1.39      1.47      1.26 

* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.  

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

 Year Ended
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost
            
ASSETS           
Loans$3,378,059  $214,863 6.36% $3,231,736  $195,197 6.04%
Debt securities 1,200,444   27,903 2.32   1,343,419   29,971 2.23 
Deposits with banks 178,436   8,272 4.64   84,544   3,020 3.57 
Other 12,732   662 5.20   15,326   811 5.29 
Total interest-earning assets 4,769,671  $251,700 5.28%  4,675,025  $228,999 4.90%
Allowance for credit losses (40,694)      (37,504)    
Noninterest-earning assets 279,106       290,383     
Total assets$5,008,083      $4,927,904     
            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing demand$1,106,136  $5,499 0.50% $1,188,680  $3,130 0.26%
Money market 797,444   18,637 2.34   669,118   7,352 1.10 
Savings 584,769   1,621 0.28   661,424   1,033 0.16 
Time 757,456   28,183 3.72   481,466   10,784 2.24 
Brokered 38,286   2,107 5.50   52,724   2,836 5.38 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,284,091   56,047 1.71   3,053,412   25,135 0.82 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 30,984   594 1.92   35,450   255 0.72 
Borrowings 13,383   480 3.59   139,817   7,128 5.10 
Subordinated notes 39,514   1,879 4.75   39,434   1,879 4.76 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 52,819   3,850 7.29   51,489   3,530 6.86 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,420,791  $62,850 1.84%  3,319,602  $37,927 1.14%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,033,811       1,113,300     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 38,113       44,074     
Total liabilities 4,492,715       4,476,976     
Stockholders' Equity 515,368       450,928     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,008,083       4,927,904     
            
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)  $188,850 3.96%   $191,072 4.09%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)   2,242 0.05     2,758 0.06 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)		  $191,092 4.01%   $193,830 4.15%
Net interest rate spread (4)    3.44%     3.76%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$1,348,880      $1,355,423     
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.39       1.41     
Cost of total deposits    1.30%     0.60%
Cost of funds    1.41      0.86 

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
      
NONPERFORMING ASSETS     
Nonaccrual$7,652  $8,200  $7,820 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 4   5   37 
Total nonperforming loans 7,656   8,205   7,857 
Foreclosed assets 367   376   852 
Total nonperforming assets$8,023  $8,581  $8,709 
      
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government$1,573  $2,046  $2,641 
      
Allowance for credit losses$42,044  $40,966  $40,048 
Loans, before allowance for credit losses 3,466,146   3,369,830   3,404,417 
      
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS     
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses 1.21%  1.22%  1.18%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 549.45   499.59   512.12 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 549.16   499.28   509.71 
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22   0.24   0.23 
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses 0.22   0.24   0.23 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16   0.17   0.17 
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets 0.23   0.25   0.26 
            


 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024   2023 
          
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Beginning balance$40,966  $40,806  $38,863  $40,048  $25,333 
Adoption of ASC 326             6,983 
PCD allowance established in acquisition             1,247 
Provision for credit losses 1,771   746   1,661   3,754   6,665 
Charge-offs (1,086)  (1,101)  (626)  (3,284)  (1,359)
Recoveries 393   515   150   1,526   1,179 
Ending balance$42,044  $40,966  $40,048  $42,044  $40,048 
          
Net charge-offs$693  $586  $476  $1,758  $180 
Average loans 3,387,541   3,379,299   3,374,451   3,378,059   3,231,736 
          
Net charge-offs to average loans * 0.08%  0.07%  0.06%  0.05%  0.01%

* Annualized measure.

 Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024   2023
          
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES         
Loans (1)$1,771  $746  $1,661  $3,754  $6,665
Unfunded lending-related commitments (1) (1,046)  (143)  (548)  (723)  908
Total provision for credit losses$725  $603  $1,113  $3,031  $7,573

(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024   2023 
           
Net income $20,272  $18,180  $18,446  $71,780  $65,842 
Less: adjustments          
Acquisition expenses (1)              (13,691)
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises           (635)  75 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities  (315)        (3,697)  (1,820)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  1,331   (1,488)  (1,155)  (174)  (1,615)
Total adjustments  1,016   (1,488)  (1,155)  (4,506)  (17,051)
Tax effect of adjustments (2)  (290)  424   329   1,284   4,711 
Total adjustments after tax effect  726   (1,064)  (826)  (3,222)  (12,340)
Adjusted net income $19,546  $19,244  $19,272  $75,002  $78,182 
           
Average assets $4,994,466  $5,006,721  $5,002,449  $5,008,083  $4,927,904 
           
Return on average assets *  1.61%  1.44%  1.46%  1.43%  1.34%
Adjusted return on average assets *  1.56   1.53   1.53   1.50   1.59 

* Annualized measure.

(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
(2) Assumes a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share — Basic and Diluted

  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024  2023 
           
Numerator:          
Net income $20,272 $18,180 $18,446  $71,780 $65,842 
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)      (10)    (36)
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $20,272 $18,180 $18,436  $71,780 $65,806 
           
Adjusted net income $19,546 $19,244 $19,272  $75,002 $78,182 
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)      (9)    (42)
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $19,546 $19,244 $19,263  $75,002 $78,140 
           
Denominator:          
Weighted average common shares outstanding  31,559,366  31,559,366  31,708,381   31,590,117  31,626,308 
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units  143,498  118,180  139,332   122,363  111,839 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares  31,702,864  31,677,546  31,847,713   31,712,480  31,738,147 
           
Earnings per share - Basic $0.64 $0.58 $0.58  $2.27 $2.08 
Earnings per share - Diluted $0.64 $0.57 $0.58  $2.26 $2.07 
           
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $0.62 $0.61 $0.61  $2.37 $2.47 
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $0.62 $0.61 $0.60  $2.37 $2.46 

(1) The Company previously granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents, which were considered participating securities. Prior to 2024, these restricted stock units were included in the calculation of basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.
 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries),
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue, and Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Less Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024   2023 
           
Net interest income $47,401  $47,733  $47,084  $188,850  $191,072 
Noninterest income  11,630   8,705   9,205   35,571   36,046 
Noninterest expense  (30,908)  (31,322)  (30,387)  (124,007)  (130,964)
Pre-provision net revenue  28,123   25,116   25,902   100,414   96,154 
Less: adjustments          
Acquisition expenses              (7,767)
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises           (635)  75 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities  (315)        (3,697)  (1,820)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  1,331   (1,488)  (1,155)  (174)  (1,615)
Total adjustments  1,016   (1,488)  (1,155)  (4,506)  (11,127)
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $27,107  $26,604  $27,057  $104,920  $107,281 
           
Pre-provision net revenue $28,123  $25,116  $25,902  $100,414  $96,154 
Less: net charge-offs  693   586   476   1,758   180 
Pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $27,430  $24,530  $25,426  $98,656  $95,974 
           
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $27,107  $26,604  $27,057  $104,920  $107,281 
Less: net charge-offs  693   586   476   1,758   180 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue less net charge-offs $26,414  $26,018  $26,581  $103,162  $107,101 
                     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)

  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024   2023 
           
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest income $47,401  $47,733  $47,084  $188,850  $191,072 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  562   552   666   2,242   2,758 
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $47,963  $48,285  $47,750  $191,092  $193,830 
           
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)          
Net interest margin *  3.96%  3.98%  3.93%  3.96%  4.09%
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)  0.05   0.05   0.06   0.05   0.06 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)  4.01%  4.03%  3.99%  4.01%  4.15%
           
Average interest-earning assets $4,758,334  $4,769,471  $4,748,750  $4,769,671  $4,675,025 

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
   

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)

  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024   2023 
           
Total noninterest expense $30,908  $31,322  $30,387  $124,007  $130,964 
Less: amortization of intangible assets  709   710   720   2,839   2,670 
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets  30,199   30,612   29,667   121,168   128,294 
Less: adjustments to noninterest expense          
Acquisition expenses              7,767 
Total adjustments to noninterest expense              7,767 
Adjusted noninterest expense $30,199  $30,612  $29,667  $121,168  $120,527 
           
Net interest income $47,401  $47,733  $47,084  $188,850  $191,072 
Total noninterest income  11,630   8,705   9,205   35,571   36,046 
Operating revenue  59,031   56,438   56,289   224,421   227,118 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  562   552   666   2,242   2,758 
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  59,593   56,990   56,955   226,663   229,876 
Less: adjustments to noninterest income          
Gains (losses) on closed branch premises           (635)  75 
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities  (315)        (3,697)  (1,820)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment  1,331   (1,488)  (1,155)  (174)  (1,615)
Total adjustments to noninterest income  1,016   (1,488)  (1,155)  (4,506)  (3,360)
Adjusted operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1) $58,577  $58,478  $58,110  $231,169  $233,236 
           
Efficiency ratio  51.16%  54.24%  52.70%  53.99%  56.49%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  50.68   53.71   52.09   53.46   55.81 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)  51.55   52.35   51.05   52.42   51.68 

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
       
Tangible Common Equity      
Total stockholders' equity $544,605  $537,662  $489,496 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  17,843   18,552   20,682 
Tangible common equity $466,942  $459,290  $408,994 
       
Tangible Assets      
Total assets $5,032,902  $4,990,728  $5,073,170 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820 
Less: Intangible assets, net  17,843   18,552   20,682 
Tangible assets $4,955,239  $4,912,356  $4,992,668 
       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  10.82%  10.77%  9.65%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.42   9.35   8.19 
       
Shares of common stock outstanding  31,559,366   31,559,366   31,695,828 
       
Book value per share $17.26  $17.04  $15.44 
Tangible book value per share  14.80   14.55   12.90 
             

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

  Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		  2024   2023 
           
Average Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $541,535  $523,745  $466,808  $515,368  $450,928 
Less: Goodwill  59,820   59,820   59,820   59,820   57,266 
Less: Intangible assets, net  18,170   18,892   21,060   19,247   20,272 
Average tangible common equity $463,545  $445,033  $385,928  $436,301  $373,390 
           
Net income $20,272  $18,180  $18,446  $71,780  $65,842 
Adjusted net income  19,546   19,244   19,272   75,002   78,182 
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *  14.89%  13.81%  15.68%  13.93%  14.60%
Return on average tangible common equity *  17.40   16.25   18.96   16.45   17.63 
           
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *  14.36%  14.62%  16.38%  14.55%  17.34%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *  16.77   17.20   19.81   17.19   20.94 

* Annualized measure.