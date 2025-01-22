Plant-Based Butter Market Global Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2030: Increased Usage of Plant-Based Butter in Restaurants and Food Service

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-Based Butter Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plant-Based Butter Market was valued at USD 2.62 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.87%.

The Plant-Based Butter market is driven by the increasing adoption of vegan, dairy-free, and plant-based diets. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking alternatives to traditional dairy products due to concerns about lactose intolerance, cholesterol levels, and environmental sustainability.



Plant-based butter, often made from ingredients like coconut oil, olive oil, and nuts, provides a healthier and cruelty-free alternative to butter. Also, the rising awareness of the environmental impact of dairy farming, coupled with the popularity of vegan and flexitarian lifestyles, is fueling demand for plant-based butter as a more sustainable, ethical option. This shift is driving market growth.

Key Market Trends

Rising Popularity of Eco-Friendly Packaging



The rising popularity of eco-friendly packaging is a significant trend in the plant-based butter market. As environmental awareness grows, consumers are increasingly seeking products that align with their sustainability values. Manufacturers are responding by using recyclable, biodegradable, and minimalistic packaging materials to reduce their environmental impact.



This trend is particularly evident in the plant-based butter sector, where brands are moving away from traditional plastic containers in favor of more sustainable options, such as glass jars, aluminum, or compostable wrappers. Eco-friendly packaging not only appeals to environmentally conscious consumers but also enhances a brand's reputation as a responsible and ethical company. As demand for plant-based butter continues to rise, this trend towards sustainable packaging is likely to become even more pronounced, contributing to the market's long-term growth.



Increased Usage of Plant-Based Butter in Restaurants and Food Service



The increased usage of plant-based butter in restaurants and food service is a growing trend, driven by the rising demand for vegan and plant-based options. As more consumers adopt plant-based diets, restaurants, cafes, and catering services are incorporating plant-based butter into their menus to accommodate dietary preferences and provide inclusive meal choices. This trend is especially noticeable in urban areas and high-demand foodservice establishments that focus on health-conscious and sustainable offerings.



Increased Focus on Clean Labelling



Increased focus on clean labeling is a significant trend in the plant-based butter market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and ingredient-savvy, seeking products with minimal, recognizable, and natural ingredients. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of June 2024, eighty-one percent of shoppers believed and stated that it is vital to buy clean-label food goods. As a result, brands are shifting towards clean labels that highlight transparency, removing artificial additives, preservatives, and unnecessary chemicals. Plant-based butter brands are emphasizing simple, whole-food ingredients like coconut oil, almond, avocado, and olive oil. This trend appeals to health-focused consumers who prefer products with fewer processed ingredients and those free from artificial flavourings or colourings.



Distribution Channel Insights



The Supermarket & Hypermarket channel dominated the global Plant-Based Butter market due to their widespread accessibility and ability to offer a diverse range of products. These retail formats serve as convenient, one-stop locations for consumers, making them the preferred shopping destinations for plant-based alternatives. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have embraced the growing demand for plant-based products by expanding their offerings, often featuring plant-based butter in dedicated sections for vegan and dairy-free foods.



Regional Insights



North America dominated the global Plant-Based Butter market, driven by the increasing adoption of plant-based and vegan diets. In regions like the U.S. and Canada, health-conscious consumers and those with lactose intolerance are increasingly turning to dairy-free alternatives, boosting demand for plant-based butter. The rise of veganism, along with concerns about sustainability and animal welfare, has further accelerated the shift towards plant-based products.



Key Market Players

Flora Food Group

Miyoko's Creamery

Conagra Brands

Farmoganic Health And Beauty

Jindilli Beverages, LLC (Milkadamia)

Naturli' Foods

Krishana Enterprises

Olam Group

Country Farm Foods

DFS Gourmet Specialities, Inc. (Better Butter)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Plant-Based Butter Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Plant-Based Butter Market, By Source:

Almond

Oat

Soy

Coconut

Others

Plant-Based Butter Market, By Nature:

Organic

Regular

Plant-Based Butter Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Plant-Based Butter Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Indonesia

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

South America Argentina Colombia Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey



