New Study Reveals HydroGraph’s Fractal Graphene™ Enhances Cement Performance

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, has announced its second research study in partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) highlighting the advancements in extending the use of HydroGraph’s Fractal Graphene™ into cement and concrete applications.

The report, co-authored by Ranjith Divigalpitiya, CSO of Hydrograph, validates the potential of HydroGraph’s graphene in revolutionizing the construction industry, with graphene-enhanced concretes offering practical and sustainable options for high-performance applications, from ultra-strong construction materials to cutting-edge 3D printing techniques.

According to Mordor Intelligence , the global cement market is expected to grow from 4.39 billion tons in 2024 to 5.96 billion tons by 2030. With cement production responsible for 8% of global carbon emissions, concrete producers face unprecedented pressure to reduce both carbon emissions and cement consumption. HydroGraph and ASU have discovered that ultra-low doses of Fractal Graphene™ (0.02%) can enable higher use of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) while delivering up to 70% better early-age performance.

Further, two graphene types produced by HydroGraph – Fractal Graphene™ and Reactive Graphene – were incorporated into cementitious binders at ultra-low dosages (≤0.02% by weight of the binder, rather than the total weight of concrete or cement mixture) in the study. The addition of HydroGraph’s graphene in minimal quantities led to impressive results, including significantly improving compressive strength by up to 21% after 28-day curing. The increase in strength enables the use of less cement, while maintaining the same level of strength, with a reduction of 16.7% less cement.

“These findings support the use of HydroGraph’s graphene in innovative concrete solutions, such as ultra-high-performance concretes and 3D-printed structures, while promoting sustainability,” said Prof. Narayanan Neithalath of School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment at State University, who led the study.

HydroGraph’s graphene production method is cost-effective, environmentally friendly and scalable, addressing common barriers to its use. By reducing the cement content in concrete, graphene helps lower carbon emissions of concrete. With a potential 14% reduction in emissions, this innovation could equate to 400 million tons or 1% of global CO2 emissions, annually.

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has aligned with Paris Agreement targets, committing the industry to reducing emissions 25% by 2030. More than 40 leading cement companies have joined the UN's Race to Zero campaign. Major producers have made individual commitments such as:

Holcim has pledged carbon-neutral operations by 2050

CEMEX is targeting 35% reduction in CO2 by 2030

Heidelberg Cement is aiming for carbon-neutral concrete by 2050



HydroGraph is poised to join these producers in reducing carbon emissions by pushing for sustainable concrete production practices.

“Our Fractal Graphene™ has been shown to perform very well, as an additive, in many forms of composites, leading to significant light weighting in these applications. With the present study, we are extending the applicability of Hydrograph’s Fractal Graphene™ into cement and concrete applications, where we show the possibility of making high performing construction materials with significantly improved sustainability,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO of HydroGraph.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X .

