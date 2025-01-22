Bitget Wallet Kickstarts Jupiter Airdrop with $25,000 Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, now enables users to claim their share of Jupiter's $JUP token airdrop, part of the Solana-based DEX aggregator's Jupuary campaign. The airdrop is open for claims starting January 22 at 15:30 (UTC) and offers a streamlined process for millions of eligible participants.

To claim, users can access the "Discover" section in the Bitget Wallet app, select the Jupiter airdrop, connect their wallets, and create a personal profile on the Jupuary webpage. Participants can check their allocation and claim their rewards within the three-month window, ending April 2025. Participants are encouraged to monitor Solana network fees and choose the optimal time for their transactions.

To make the experience more rewarding, Bitget Wallet has launched a $25,000 Gas Voucher Campaign, running from January 22 at 12:00 to January 25 at 12:00 (UTC). Participants who claim their $JUP tokens and complete a trade of at least 5 USDT in $JUP via Bitget Wallet during this period will qualify for a chance to win one of 5,000 Gas vouchers worth $5 each. To participate, users need to navigate to the Reward Center, access the Jupiter Campaign page , claim their $JUP airdrop, and complete a qualifying trade. Gas vouchers provide valuable support for covering multi-chain fees, helping users save on transaction costs and making DeFi activities more cost-effective.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated "Our goal at Bitget Wallet is to provide users with easy access to the best opportunities in Web3. By enabling the $JUP airdrop claim and launching additional incentives like Gas vouchers, we're helping users explore innovative digital assets while simplifying their transition into the decentralized economy."

Jupiter, a Solana-based decentralized exchange aggregator, specializes in liquidity aggregation and token swaps. With a total value locked (TVL) of $2.5 billion and a trading volume of $93 billion in November 2024, Jupiter is a cornerstone of the DeFi ecosystem. The airdrop campaign aims to reward active users and promote broader adoption of its governance model.

