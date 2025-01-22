Matthews Sends Letter to Shareholders Outlining Reasons to Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card For All Three Matthews Director Nominees

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) today sent a letter to its shareholders emphasizing the Company’s commitment to long-term value creation.

Key highlights from the letter include:

Your Board has taken decisive actions to enhance long-term shareholder value – particularly the strategic sale of SGK Brand Solutions and the ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives.



Matthews’ stock price increased significantly on the day the transaction was announced, and the Company’s equity sell side analysts commended management for the deal.



Matthews’ nominees offer the diverse and relevant experience needed to maintain the current momentum.



Barington’s nominees lack critical skills and were handpicked by a shareholder with a history of pushing for short-term gains.



The full text of the letter mailed to shareholders is pasted below:

January 22, 2025

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

At the upcoming Annual Meeting scheduled for February 20, 2025, you will have an important decision to make regarding the composition of the Matthews Board of Directors. This election will impact the future direction of the Company, which has existed for 175 years, and the value of your investment.

The Matthews Board and management team are pursuing a deliberate strategy, with board members carefully selected for their skills and experience relevant to our business. A key component of our strategic plan is the recently announced sale of SGK Brand Solutions (SGK), a transformative transaction that provides Matthews with immediate cash to prioritize debt reduction upon closing. Furthermore, we are in the middle of a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives for all of our businesses and are focused on enhancing long-term value for all of our shareholders – not just one.

In contrast to our efforts to enhance shareholder value, an activist investor, Barington Capital, has nominated three directors for election to the Matthews Board with the stated goal of ousting the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Joe Bartolacci, and immediately monetizing the Company’s growth investments, potentially for a fraction of their potential value.

We believe this short-term approach will destroy shareholder value and it’s why we are asking shareholders to support Matthews’ director nominees – Terry L. Dunlap, Alvaro Garcia-Tunon and J. Michael Nauman – on the WHITE proxy card today.

The SGK Transaction Highlights Your Board’s Prudent Stewardship and Why James Mitarotonda and Barington’s Other Nominees Won’t Safeguard Your Investment

Our recently announced sale of SGK demonstrates how your Board’s thoughtful actions and long-term view have generated value for shareholders—and why Barington founder James Mitarotonda and his other nominees are the wrong people to safeguard your investment in Matthews. In 2019, your Board and management began to evaluate alternatives for SGK, and after discussing with multiple financial advisors, believed that it could create significantly more value for shareholders by improving the SGK business and seeking the right transaction over time.

In a December 2022 presentation regarding Matthews, Barington included a valuation estimate for SGK between $453.6 million and $583.2 million on a pre-corporate EBITDA basis.1 Once you deduct corporate expenses, Barington’s valuation range would be closer to $400 million to $500 million.

The Board’s long-term approach to value creation ultimately delivered superior results:

Upon closing of the transaction, Matthews will realize $350 million in upfront consideration, the cash portion of which the Board intends to use for immediate debt repayment.

Matthews will receive 40% of the common equity in the combined business and benefit from continued upside, including the potential for synergies that could lead to a valuation higher than Barington’s.

The combined business will have an enterprise value of approximately $900 million, representing a 9x adjusted EBITDA multiple on a trailing-twelve-month basis.



This transaction, which is expected to close by mid-2025 pending receipt of customary regulatory approvals, is the result of a deliberate process overseen by the Matthews Board and executed by the Matthews management team. Discussions related to the sale of SGK began in earnest in 2019, involving five different counterparties. Contrary to Barington’s statements, your Board started this sale process long before Barington was even a shareholder.

If Matthews had pursued a transaction based on Barington’s projections, it would have generated a short-term benefit at the expense of long-term value.

The Market is Recognizing the Value of the SGK Transaction Overseen by Your Board and Executed by Your Management Team

Matthews’ stock price increased nearly 15 percent on the day the transaction was announced, and the Company’s equity sell side analysts commended management for the deal.

For example, JMP Securities stated: “From an economic perspective, the deal is highly attractive and should begin to unlock hidden value in MATW’s share price…In summary, we believe this transaction ‘flips the script’ from the recent macro and competitive/customer related challenges and sets the stage for a series of potentially positive and accretive events over the subsequent 12- 24+ months. While it may take some time, as more investors become aware of this dynamic, we expect the share price to continue to drift higher as well.”2

Your Board Continues to Work Deliberately to Enhance Value. Barington Has Instead Demonstrated a Short-Term Focus That May Undercut the Value of Matthews

Your Board and management team are responsible for the value-creating SGK transaction, and your Board and management team will continue to seek ways to enhance value for shareholders. As we previously announced, Matthews has retained J.P. Morgan to assist us with the review of potential strategic alternatives for our entire portfolio. As part of that process, we expect to announce several initiatives to enhance long-term value over the course of 2025.

In contrast, we have well-founded concerns that Barington and its nominees will pursue the same short-sighted approach for the Company’s other valuable business units that it applied to SGK, including our Industrial Technologies and Energy Solutions businesses.

Matthews is Well Positioned to Deliver Further Value Creation Under Your Board’s Leadership

As you vote at this year’s Annual Meeting, we urge you to carefully consider the backgrounds of the Matthews Board nominees vs. those proposed by Barington. On one side, you have Matthews’ nominees, all of whom have been carefully selected. Our nominees offer many years of expertise at public companies, including across relevant industrial and manufacturing industries. On the other side, you have Barington’s nominees who have little to no relevant experience and a fund manager whose only valid suggestion would have destroyed long-term shareholder value.

Matthews’ leadership team will be faced with many important decisions over the coming years. Shareholders are also faced with an important decision at the Annual Meeting: do you want a Board with relevant industry experience focused on long-term value creation or do you want a Board that has Barington candidates who lack critical skills and were handpicked by a shareholder with a history of pushing for short-term gains?

Vote Today “FOR” Matthews’ Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card and “WITHHOLD” on Barington’s Director Nominees

The Board urges you to DISCARD all gold proxy cards and materials sent to you by Barington. Shareholders should NOT sign, return or vote any gold proxy card sent to you by Barington. Only the latest validly executed proxy card will count at the Annual Meeting.

Thank you for your investment in Matthews and for your ongoing support.

Sincerely,

The Matthews Board of Directors

