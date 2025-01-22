Nusano and Caspian Studios Announce Launch of “Talk Radioisotopes” Podcast

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, and Caspian Studios, an award-winning content-as-a-service studio, today announced the launch of the Talk Radioisotopes podcast.

Presented by Nusano, Talk Radioisotopes is an educational program dedicated to showcasing and explaining how radioisotopes are enabling innovative clinical approaches and ushering in an exciting new era in cancer care. Each show will examine a different aspect of the rapidly evolving nuclear medicine industry and explore how real-world opportunities are playing out at labs, clinics and companies across the globe.

“The radiopharmaceuticals market is projected to exceed $30 billion in less than a decade,” said Scott Larrivee, Head of Marketing and Communications for Nusano. “Talk Radioisotopes is your front row seat to this fascinating intersection of physics, business and healthcare. Whether you're a clinician, researcher, pharmaceutical executive, or industry analyst, Talk Radioisotopes is your ultimate resource for the latest insights, trends, and developments on all things radiopharmaceuticals.”

Talk Radioisotopes is produced by Caspian Studios , the premier end-to-end podcast solution for B2B companies.

“When Nusano brought this podcast concept to us, we immediately hit it off,” said Ian Faison, CEO of Caspian Studios. “Talk Radioisotopes is an outstanding example of the power of podcasts to inform, explain and inspire. We look forward to working with Nusano to make each episode special and hope everyone watching and listening feels like they’ve just been invited to join the most interesting conversation in the room.”

The premiere episode of Talk Radioisotopes is available today across all major podcast platforms, including: YouTube , Spotify , Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music . New episodes are scheduled for release biweekly. For more information about the podcast, please visit talkradioisotopes.com . Guest recommendations can be sent to info@nusano.com .

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com .

About Caspian Studios

Caspian Studios is a production company and podcast-as-a-service solution for B2B companies. Caspian Studios produces over 60 B2B podcasts and video series, ranging from in-depth interviews to narrative non-fiction and fictional business series. For more information, please visit CaspianStudios.com .

