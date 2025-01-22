Helport AI and LendSure Mortgage Corp. Partner to Transform Mortgage Industry with AI-Powered Tools

Helport AI’s Platform Integration to Increase Loan Officer Productivity While Reducing Overhead Costs for LendSure and Mortgage Costs for its Borrowers, Aiming to Drive Industry-Wide Transformation

SINGAPORE and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) ( “Helport AI”), an AI technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software, services, and solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with U.S.-based LendSure Mortgage Corp. (“LendSure”), a wholesale lender and provider of non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) loan solutions. This collaboration is expected to transform the way loan officers and account executives operate by leveraging AI-powered tools to enhance sales performance and market reach.

Through this partnership, Helport AI is utilizing its AI platform to meet the specific needs of LendSure’s network of over 100,000 loan officers. By providing real-time guidance on mortgage loan sales, objection handling, as well as LendSure’s comprehensive loan programs and underwriting guidelines, this partnership is expected to equip loan officers with the tools they need to effectively communicate with borrowers in order to facilitate stronger borrower relationships, increased professionalism, and enhanced promotion of LendSure’s products. For account executives, Helport AI’s platform is designed to provide seamless communication with loan officers, for consistent messaging and streamlined management.

Beyond individual productivity gains, this AI integration aims to optimize the mortgage process on a broader scale. By reducing overhead costs for lenders and improving operational efficiency and accuracy, the partnership seeks to lower overall mortgage costs for borrowers. This streamlined approach is expected to drive sales performance and revenue growth and may contribute to an industry-wide transformation, showcasing the potential of AI to deliver measurable benefits across the value chain.

“This partnership highlights Helport AI’s commitment to delivering impactful AI innovation,” said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI. “By initially targeting a segment of LendSure’s affiliated loan officers, we are confident that our solutions will drive greater AI adoption by demonstrating value in the mortgage sector. We believe this collaboration will be mutually beneficial, generating tangible outcomes and highlighting the capabilities of our platform in this rapidly evolving industry.”

This project is specifically designed so that Helport AI and LendSure can scale together using a performance-based subscription model. This collaboration model creates a foundation for potential expansion, incentivizing users to adopt Helport AI, and increasing loan officers’ engagement with LendSure. This approach is anticipated to demonstrate that LendSure’s investment in AI can correlate directly with measurable sales improvements, offering a powerful tool for growth while mitigating financial costs.

“By integrating Helport AI’s tools, we anticipate enhancements to our team’s performance and leadership in the industry transformation,” said Joseph Lydon, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Director of LendSure. “We believe that this collaboration may position LendSure at the forefront of an industry-wide transformation, driven by AI-enabled sales. By leveraging Helport AI’s platform, we are strategically expanding our market presence.”

About LendSure

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Diego, California, LendSure is a wholesale lender specializing in Non-QM mortgages, and loan programs that cater to a diverse range of borrowers. LendSure has established itself as an industry leader for mortgage professionals seeking to stay competitive in the rapidly growing Non-QM market. LendSure Mortgage Corp. NMLS ID: 1326437. Equal Housing Lender. For more information visit lendsure.com.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is an AI technology company dedicated to optimizing customer communication through its digital platform and intelligent software solutions. Offering enterprise level customer contact services, Helport AI’s mission is to empower everyone to work as an expert. Learn more at www.helport.ai and ir.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Helport AI's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on Helport AI’s current expectations and projections about future events that Helport AI believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and Helport AI cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in Helport AI’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

