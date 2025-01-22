American Case Management Association (ACMA) National Conference April 3-6 in Denver, Colorado

Little Rock, Arkansas, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is excited to announce the 2025 National Case Management and Transitions of Care Conference, set to take place from April 3-6, 2025, at the stunning Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. This year marks the 32nd Annual National Case Management Conference and the 26th Annual ACMA Meeting, bringing together thousands of health care professionals to explore innovative solutions, enhance patient outcomes, and build lasting connections.

Why Attend the 2025 ACMA National Conference?

This premier event offers an immersive learning experience, bringing together case management and transitions of care professionals, including nurses, social workers, physicians, health plan professionals, and other health care leaders. The conference will provide a collaborative environment to network, exchange ideas, and discover the latest trends and best practices designed to improve patient care.

The conference will kick off on Thursday, April 3, with the pre-conference Learning Exchange sessions. These dynamic, interactive sessions offer unique learning opportunities to elevate your practice and improve patient/member interactions. Following the pre-conference, the event will continue with two full days—April 4-5—featuring keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. The conference will cover critical topics, including:

Social Determinants of Health

Care Transitions and Community Collaboration

Health Plan/Provider Coordination

Technology and AI in Case Management

Pediatric and Maternal Care Strategies

Physician Advisor and Case Management Collaboration

Workforce Resiliency and Leadership Development

Research and Innovation in Case Management

Patient-Centric Care and Engagement

For those seeking further certification and professional development, the ACM Certification Review Workshop is April 6, providing participants with the tools needed to earn or renew their certification.

Hotel & Venue Information

Held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, the event will be located in the heart of Colorado's breathtaking Front Range. The resort offers world-class amenities, including the Arapahoe Springs Water Park, a state-of-the-art fitness center, the Relache Spa, and stunning views of the Rocky Mountains. Attendees can enjoy a luxury hotel experience while participating in a top-tier conference.

Who Should Attend?

This conference is ideal for health care professionals involved in case management, transitions of care, patient advocacy, and health care administration, including:

Case Managers (RN, Social Workers, and other professionals)

Health Care Providers (Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, etc.)

Health Plan Professionals

Administrators and Managers

Researchers and Innovators in Health Care

If you're looking to enhance your knowledge, stay up-to-date on industry trends, and network with other thought leaders, this is the event for you.

Why Exhibit at ACMA 2025?

The ACMA 2025 National Conference also offers a unique opportunity for companies to showcase their products and services in the nation’s largest case management and transitions of care exhibit hall. As an exhibitor, you'll gain direct access to a highly targeted audience, allowing you to demonstrate how your solutions can improve patient care and support case management professionals in their daily practices. With unprecedented networking opportunities, the exhibit hall is a place to build valuable business relationships, generate leads, and increase brand visibility.

Exhibitor Benefits Include:

Direct access to key decision-makers in health care

Opportunities to showcase innovative products and services

In-person networking with thousands of qualified professionals

Building relationships with potential new customers

Increased exposure through conference marketing channels

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this transformative event and make a meaningful impact on case management and transitions of care.

Register Today!

To learn more about the 2025 National Case Management and Transitions of Care Conference, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.acmaweb.org.

This year’s ACMA National Conference promises to be an unmissable event for anyone passionate about improving health care delivery. Whether you're an attendee looking for cutting-edge knowledge or an exhibitor seeking to engage with influential health care leaders, the ACMA 2025 National Conference is the place to be.

About the American Case Management Association

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association that strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 20,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, including nurses, social workers, physicians, and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national levels, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession, and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members.